Ghatkopar reminder: Thane hoarding collapse injures three amid new rules

A hoarding collapsed in the Kalyan area of Thane near Mumbai on Friday (August 2) morning, resulting in minor injuries to three individuals. The incident, exacerbated by heavy rains, also caused damage to three parked vehicles, media outlets reported.

Emergency teams were dispatched to the scene, and rescue operations are ongoing, according to an official cited by PTI. The official confirmed that there are no reports of individuals trapped under the debris. The precise dimension of the hoarding is undetermined as yet.

Currently, Mumbai has 67 digital hoardings with 35 more applications pending.

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident

The hoarding collapsed in Kalyan comes nearly three months after a similar incident in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar that claimed 17 lives. The Ghatkopar tragedy prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to establish new comprehensive guidelines for the certification and inspection of hoardings, updating policies that had been in place since 2008.

In the Ghatkopar incident in May this year, an illegal hoarding, larger than an Olympic pool, collapsed onto a petrol pump, resulting in 17 deaths and injuries to over 75 people. The collapse was attributed to a weak foundation and severe dust storms. The hoarding, measuring 120x120 feet, had been installed by Ego Media and significantly exceeded the BMC’s permitted size of 40x40 feet.

Issues with Ego Media were highlighted as early as March 2023, when the BMC issued a notice for unpaid licence fees amounting to Rs 6.14 crore. Subsequent notices addressed unauthorised damage to trees and the lack of proper authorization for the hoarding.

An editorial by Business Standard had previously criticised the BMC’s inefficiency and highlighted the broader issue of urban safety compromised by civic authorities' negligence. For instance, a 2017 fire at a rooftop restaurant in Mumbai killed 15 people due to inadequate fire safety measures, despite the fire department’s certification.

The new rules for billboards in Mumbai

The new billboard regulations in Mumbai, prompted by these incidents, recommend obtaining permissions from the BMC's Building Proposal Department instead of just the Civic License Department. The draft policy for digital hoardings includes restrictions on video hoardings and mandates an eight-second interval between images to improve safety and reduce distractions.

The civic body plans to introduce a dedicated policy for digital advertising, focusing on structural safety and durability. The proposed guidelines will be open for public review and feedback.

The new rules will mandate using perforated sheets for hoardings as a cyclone safety measure and set a maximum lifespan of 50 years for hoardings. Existing hoardings will require a structural audit report every two years.