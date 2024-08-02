Over 29,000 hospitals empanelled till June under Ayushman Bharat: Govt

In Delhi, 52 private and 11 public hospitals have been empanelled while in West Bengal it is 10 private and 27 public hospitals. (Credits: Shutterstock)

Over 29,000 hospitals, including 12,625 private ones, have been empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana till June 30, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Lok Sabha on Friday. All empanelled hospitals have signed MoUs with their respective State Health Agencies (SHAs). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Beneficiaries can seek redressal of their grievances by filing their grievances related to denial of treatment by the empanelled hospitals or regarding any other issue related to the scheme, using different media, including web-based portal Centralised Grievance Redressal Management System (CGRMS), Central and State call centres, letters to SHAs etc.

Beneficiaries can approach the State Health Agency for taking action against erring hospitals, including de-empanelment of the hospitals. All empanelled hospitals are available for providing treatment to the eligible beneficiaries, Nadda said in a written response to a question.

The activeness of a hospital is measured through the number of treatments provided by the hospital under the scheme, which is dynamic in nature.

Hospital empanelment is a continuous process, he said.

To increase the network of empanelled hospitals, a multi-pronged strategy is adopted, which includes reaching out to the hospitals and their associations, organising workshops to address their concerns and simplifying empanelment processes etc.

As a result of these efforts, there has been a constant increase in the network of empanelled hospitals under the scheme, the minister said.

According to the data shared, a total of 2,634 private and 2,948 public hospitals have been empanelled under the scheme in Uttar Pradesh, while 1,202 private and 996 public hospitals in Tamil Nadu, 1,027 private and 1,406 public hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, 868 private and 1,747 public hospitals in Gujarat and 564 private and 2,968 public hospitals have been empanelled under the scheme in Bihar.

In Delhi, 52 private and 11 public hospitals have been empanelled while in West Bengal it is 10 private and 27 public hospitals. Only one private and 11 public hospitals in Odisha have been empanelled under the scheme, Nadda said.