Global Naga Forum slams govt over FMR area cut, Indo-Myanmar border fence

An eight-point resolution was adopted at a Global Naga Forum seminar on FMR, attended by Naga political parties, civil groups, scholars, and citizens from Nagaland and overseas

They claimed that fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border and surveillance would further criminalise the Nagas way of life (Photo: PTI)

The Global Naga Forum has criticised the Centre's decision to reduce the area of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland.

The government's revised border guidelines issued in December 2024, limit cross-border movement under FMR to just 10 km from the border and impose a "border pass" system.

An eight-point resolution was adopted during an international hybrid seminar on FMR held under the aegis of Global Naga Forum on Monday and attended by representatives of Naga political parties, civil society organizations, student bodies, scholars, and concerned citizens from across Nagaland and abroad.

The declaration, released by the Global Naga Forum (GNF) through its Convenor Chuba Ozukum and Co-Convenor Prof Rosemary Dzuvichu, warned that these measures infringe on indigenous rights, threaten Naga unity, and undermine the centuries-old kinship ties between communities divided by international border.

 

They claimed that fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border and surveillance would further criminalise the Nagas way of life.

"The Centre must recognise that resolving the Naga political issue is of far greater importance than introducing new layers of unrest," the joint recommendation stated.

The FMR, which allowed cross-border movement of communities living along the India-Myanmar border, has long been vital to indigenous trade, worship, and familial bonds, they said.

"Elected Naga leaders must stand with the people. The state government of Nagaland and all Naga representativesregardless of state or political affiliationmust take a firm stand against fencing and surveillance. They are accountable first to the Naga people, not to external political pressures...," the resolution adopted in the seminar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

