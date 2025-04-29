Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Your mother killed by terrorists: Owaisi to Bhutto on 'blood flow' remarks

'Your mother killed by terrorists: Owaisi to Bhutto on 'blood flow' remarks

Owaisi appealed to citizens to maintain internal unity and not let themselves be divided

Asaduddin Owaisi,Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi also strongly criticised Pakistan for allegedly trying to create communal tensions in India(Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi strongly responded to Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Owaisi reminded him that “his mother was killed by terrorists” after Bhutto remarked, “Indus is ours and will remain ours; either our water will flow through it or our blood.”
 
Bhutto’s reaction came in response to India’s suspension of historical Indus Waters Treaty (1960). Responding to his remarks, Owaisi reminded Bhutto of the assassination of his mother by terrorists. “Let’s not engage in childish commentary. Does he not remember what happened to his grandfather? Does he not remember what happened to his mother?” Owaisi said while speaking to reporters in Maharashtra. 
 
 
Former Pakistan Prime Minister and opposition leader Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, in Rawalpindi. Bhutto, who was campaigning for the upcoming January 2008 elections, was attacked shortly after addressing a political rally at Liaqat National Bagh. She was shot by terrorists, followed immediately by a suicide bombing at the scene. 
 
Referring to Benazir’s assassination, AIMIM chief further said, “His mother was killed by terrorists; hence, he shouldn’t be making such statements. Does he have any idea about who he is talking to and what he is saying?”

Also Read

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Owaisi distributes black armbands at mosque to protest Pahalgam attack

Asaduddin Owaisi, Owaisi, Asaduddin

'My voice too loud?' Owaisi slams govt for all-party terror briefing snub

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Pahalgam all-party meet: Owaisi slams Centre for ignoring smaller parties

Waqf, Waqf Protest, Protest, Hyderabad, Waqf Protest

AIMPLB to hold protest meeting against Waqf Act in Hyderabad on April 19

Waqf Protest, Protest

Jamiat moves SC challenging validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025

 
“Unless the US gives you something, you cannot run your country and you are trying to stare us down,” Owaisi added.
 
India blames Pakistan for Pahalgam attack
 
Tensions rose after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (1960) in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed at least 26 people and injured many others. 
 
Pakistan’s act to create communal tension in India
 
Owaisi also strongly criticised Pakistan for allegedly trying to create communal tensions in India. “Whether it’s ISI, ISIS, IS-K or the Pakistani deep state, they want to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims in India. That is why they did it. That is why they targeted non-Muslims in Kashmir — to send a message that no non-Muslim can enter Kashmir,” he said.
 
Owaisi’s appeal to maintain internal unity
 
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the country erupted anger and pain over the incident, with many engaging in debates and sharing differing opinions. Owaisi appealed to citizens to maintain internal unity and not let themselves be divided. “Hence, I appeal to our citizens: you may have political differences, but don’t let them succeed in their agenda by undermining our unity,” he said.  
 
Black armband to protest against terror attack
 
To mourn the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and register his protest, Asaduddin Owaisi wore a black armband on Friday. Outside the Shastripuram mosque in Hyderabad, Owaisi was seen handing out black armbands to people before the Friday prayers.
 
Earlier, in a video message, Owaisi had asked Muslims to wear black armbands during Friday prayers to send a message to the terrorists that "we strongly condemn their actions”.

More From This Section

India at UN

India slams Pak at UN over Khwaja Asif's 'open confession' on Pahalgam

Modi, Narendra Modi

Elaborate arrangements in place for PM Modi's Amaravati visit on May 2

hot, summer, heat, heat waves, New Delhi Heat, New Delhi Summer

Delhi weather: Rain likely to bring relief from heat, AQI remains 'poor'

Firefighters and fire tendors deployed at the site trying get control of the fire in warehouse. | Photo: PTI

Major fire at electronics goods showroom in Mumbai; 12 fire engines on spot

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

All but one Pak citizen sent back from UP after Pahalgam attack: State govt

Topics : Asaduddin Owaisi Bilawal Bhutto Benazir Bhutto Benazir Bhutto assasination BS Web Reports Indus Waters Treaty India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon