Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / GST reforms to boost economy and ease inflation burden: CM Rekha Gupta

GST reforms to boost economy and ease inflation burden: CM Rekha Gupta

Gupta further said that the Delhi government is fully committed to ensuring that the benefits of reduced tax slabs reach consumers

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Gupta, who is set to participate in the 'GST Savings Festival' at Totaram Market in Tri Nagar on Monday afternoon, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to simplify the tax system and make it citizen-friendly has ushered in Diwali early

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the GST reforms will strengthen national economy and provide relief from inflation.

Gupta, who is set to participate in the 'GST Savings Festival' at Totaram Market in Tri Nagar on Monday afternoon, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to simplify the tax system and make it citizen-friendly has ushered in Diwali early for the capital's traders.

"It feels as if Diwali has come early this year for the people of Delhi. A festive spirit is already visible across the city's shopping areas," she said, adding that the simplified Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure will also provide relief from inflation and give a new direction to development.

 

Highlighting that now essential items, including medicines, and key services will be available at lower rates, Gupta said the new GST structure will provide significant relief to common citizens and middle-class families.

She stated that Delhi, being a major consumer and commercial hub, will directly benefit. Small traders, wholesale markets, and the start-up ecosystem will experience tangible advantages. With reduced prices, consumption will rise and local markets will be strengthened, she noted.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Next phase of GST reforms will boost India's economic growth, says Fadnavis

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Adopt indigenous products in daily use: Amit Shah's appeal to citizens

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

GST among most significant tax reforms in India's history: Haryana CM

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam, Pawan Khera

PM claiming 'sole ownership' of GST reforms sought since 2017: Congress

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Centre claiming undue credit for GST cuts, initiated by state: Mamata

Gupta further said that the Delhi government is fully committed to ensuring that the benefits of reduced tax slabs reach consumers. Market monitoring and awareness campaigns will be conducted to ensure effective implementation.

She also said the Prime Minister's call to accelerate the 'Self-Reliant India' and 'Swadeshi' campaigns is highly inspirational. She emphasised that the Delhi government fully supports this vision and is taking concrete measures to achieve the objectives.

The CM said special focus is being given to green manufacturing, the IT sector, and small-scale industries, along with the modernisation of infrastructure, reliable utilities and transparent administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

accident

US H-1B visa fee clarification eases tech sector concerns, impact deferred

Narendra Modi

GST 'savings festival' begins tomorrow; PM pushes swadeshi, self-reliance

Supreme Court, SC

MGNREGA dispute: Supreme Court to take up Centre's plea on Mondaypremium

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

India must chart own path to shield itself from problems in future: Bhagwat

Loan

Andaman CID submits 50,000 page charge sheet in ANSCBL loan scam case

Topics : GST GST Revamp Delhi Rekha Gupta

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVEInd vs Pak Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4Ind vs Pak Pitch ReportH-1B Visa new RulesPM Modi To Address NationEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon