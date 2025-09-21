Monday, September 22, 2025 | 12:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team enthrals people at Hisar air show

IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team enthrals people at Hisar air show

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the air show is a source of inspiration for youth

(Image: @AN_Command/X)

A large number of people from Hisar and surrounding districts, along with officers and soldiers from the Army cantonment, their families, and students from Army Public School and National Cadet Corps witnessed the performance. (Image: @AN_Command/X)

Press Trust of India Hisar (HR)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Air Force's elite Surya Kiran team enthralled people with skillful aerobatic feats during an air show at Maharaja Agrasen Airport Complex here on Sunday.

A large number of people from Hisar and surrounding districts, along with officers and soldiers from the Army cantonment, their families, and students from Army Public School and National Cadet Corps witnessed the performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the air show is a source of inspiration for youth.

The show conveyed a strong message of discipline, teamwork and unwavering patriotism, and each feat of the Surya Kiran aerobatic team reflected the spirit of the motto 'Sadaiva Sarvottam' (always the best), he said.

 

He also expressed confidence that the youth will take pride in the country's armed forces and bring glory to the nation.

Also Read

A P Singh, Air Chief Marshal

World should learn from India on swift conflict resolution: IAF Chief

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

HAL to raise Tejas output as MiG-21 nears exit, but IAF shortfall to remainpremium

Indian Army, Armed Forces

Army, Navy, IAF education wings merged; 3 joint military stations approved

The Euro drone (Male RPAS) by Airbus, an Unmanned combat aerial vehicle, is displayed ahead of the opening of the International Aerospace Exhibition ILA at the Berlin Expo Center Airport in Germany on June 4, 2024 (Photo: Reuters)

From 'hybrid' to combat UAVs: India's 15-year drone arsenal plan explained

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Land will remain currency of victory amid multi-front threats: Army chief

Addressing the officers, soldiers and civilians, Saini said that Indian Air Force is a vital part of the nation's security shield.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the strength of the air force has been significantly enhanced with the induction of modern fighter aircraft such as Rafale, he said.

Indian pilots flying Rafale, Sukhoi and Tejas fighter jets are fully capable of defeating the enemy, the chief minister said, expressing pride that the Indian Air Force demonstrated its valour and strength during Operation Sindoor, earning global recognition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP GDP set to triple to ₹36 trillion by year-end, says CM Adityanath

Weather

Delhi to see clear sky with temperature around 35 degree Celsius on Monday

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

GST reforms to boost economy and ease inflation burden: CM Rekha Gupta

accident

US H-1B visa fee clarification eases tech sector concerns, impact deferred

Narendra Modi

GST 'savings festival' begins tomorrow; PM pushes swadeshi, self-reliance

Topics : Indian Air Force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVEInd vs Pak Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4Ind vs Pak Pitch ReportH-1B Visa new RulesPM Modi To Address NationEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon