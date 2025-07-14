Monday, July 14, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Goa, Haryana get new governors, Kavinder Gupta named Lt guv of Ladakh

Goa, Haryana get new governors, Kavinder Gupta named Lt guv of Ladakh

Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been appointed as the governor of Haryana, and Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been named the governor of Goa

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu announced the appointments of new governors for Haryana and Goa on Monday (Photo: PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu announced the appointments of new governors for Haryana and Goa on Monday, along with a new lieutenant governor for the union territory of Ladakh.
 
According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been named the governor of Haryana, while Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed as the governor of Goa.  
The former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta named as the new lieutenant governor of Ladakh. The appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it said. President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Brigadier BD Mishra (Retired) as lieutenant governor of the union territory of Ladakh, it said.
 
    (More details awaited)  

More From This Section

Bombay High Court

Marriages sacred to Hindus at stake due to couples' trivial issues: HC

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

66 Arunachal villages along Myanmar border to be developed under VVP: CM

Delhi Police

LIVE news updates: Two Delhi schools get bomb threats, no suspicious items found yet

crime against women rape assault

Kolkata B-school rape case stalls as survivor, family refuse to assist

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari inaugurates India's 2nd longest cable-stayed bridge in K'taka

Topics : Governor appointments president

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon