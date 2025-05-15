Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
West Bengal Guv Ananda Bose discharged from hospital, advised rest

West Bengal Guv Ananda Bose discharged from hospital, advised rest

Bose was discharged from the Kolkata-based private hospital nearly three weeks after he was admitted there on April 22 with shoulder pain

CV Ananda, West Bengal Governor

The West Bengal governor has been advised to slow down his pace of work until the next reassessment (PTI: Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was on Thursday morning discharged from a hospital where he underwent an intervention procedure, officials at the medical establishment said.

Bose was discharged from the Kolkata-based private hospital nearly three weeks after he was admitted there on April 22 with shoulder pain.

"Bose was admitted to the hospital with a complaint of shoulder pain after his hectic work during his field visit. On detailed examination, he was found to have mild coronary artery disease," the hospital said in a statement.

"He (Bose) underwent an intervention procedure. He has been cooperative and responded well to the treatment. He was discharged from the hospital today. Now his oxygen saturation is at 100 per cent, and his blood pressure and blood glucose level are normal," it stated.

 

The West Bengal governor has been advised to slow down his pace of work until the next reassessment, the statement added.

On April 21, Bose was rushed to Kolkata's Eastern Command Hospital when he complained of uneasiness after he returned to the city following his visit to riot-hit areas in Murshidabad district.

The next day, he was shifted to the private hospital where he was treated till his discharge on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited him at both the hospitals and has been monitoring his condition very closely.

Topics : West Bengal bengal Governor appointments

First Published: May 15 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

