Goa poised to become nurturing ground for startup creativity: IT minister

The state's unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage and burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit sets the stage for the convergence of startups and information technology," he said

Rohan Khaunte, Goa tourism minister

Rohan Khaunte, Goa IT minister

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 9:43 AM IST
The Goa government will introduce a number of initiatives to provide support to startups as the state is poised to become a nurturing ground for startup creativity, a minister has said.
Addressing the closing ceremony of three-day-long Tech Media Startup 2023 event on Thursday, Goa Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte also said the government's aim is to position the state as a premier startup destination in Asia. "Goa, with its vibrant spirit, is poised to become a nurturing ground for startup creativity.

In the coming months, we will introduce a spectrum of initiatives to further catalyse business growth and provide startups with the support they need," he said. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the aim is to position Goa as a premier startup destination in Asia...The state's unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage and burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit sets the stage for the convergence of startups and information technology," he said.

The minister said that recognising the importance of industry exposure for students, the state government aims to bridge the academia-industry gap through strategic partnerships with key players across sectors. "This collaborative effort will facilitate internship and placements, equipping our students with practical experience for the professional challenges ahead," he said. With a supportive ecosystem, government initiatives and a thriving startup community, Goa is poised to evolve into a global hub for technology-driven entrepreneurship, Khaunte said.
Topics : Goa Startups Entrepreneurship Pramod Sawant information technology Goa Tourism

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 9:43 AM IST

