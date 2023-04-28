close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt making efforts to boost production, consumption of millet: Tomar

Tomar said millets are climate resilient and can be grown in less water and with minimal use of fertilisers and pesticides

Press Trust of India New Delhi
millets

Millet farm | Wikimedia Commons

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the government is making efforts to boost the production and consumption of millets.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 'Millets Experience Centre (MEC)' at Dilli Haat, INA, in the national capital.

Co-operative NAFED in collaboration with the agriculture ministry established this centre to create awareness about the benefits of millet and encourage its adoption among the general public.

Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Nafed MD Rajbir Singh were present at the event.

"We are making efforts to enhance production, yield, processing and consumption of millers in the country," Tomar said.

The minister highlighted that there are multiple health benefits of consuming millet as it is nutritious.

Also Read

Indian missions to be roped in for branding, promotion of domestic millets

Govt paying attention to needs of millet farmers for 1st time, says PM Modi

J&K govt to revive traditional millet cultivation on 8,000 hectares of land

Govt making efforts to boost farmers' income, says Narendra Singh Tomar

There'll be a time when people will have cash but no products to buy: Tomar

Contracts of 3,112 dengue breeding checking staff renewed: Delhi mayor

Need to rise above differences in order to strengthen country: Sharad Pawar

BJP, Cong seek EC ban on campaigning by leaders of other side in K'taka

Banks need to support MSMEs, startups in northeast: DoNER min Reddy

SC directs states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speech

Tomar said millets are climate resilient and can be grown in less water and with minimal use of fertilisers and pesticides.

He said an increase in the production of millet will also boost the income of farmers, especially small and marginal ones.

Tomar noted that a large number of startups are doing a commendable job in the field of millet.

He rued that importance of millet in a plate of food got reduced over the years.

Acting upon India's proposal supported by 72 countries, the United Nations General Assembly declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM 2023). The declaration positioned India at the forefront of the celebrations.

The government has been working on mission mode' to champion millet as a crop good for farmers, the environment and consumers.

Tomar highlighted that the year-long celebrations for millets (Shree Anna) will entail myriad activities aimed at creating awareness around the environmental, health and economic benefits of millet farming.

The ministry-led initiative of establishing a consumer-oriented Millets Experience Centre' would not only promote the dietary benefits of the ancient grain but also popularise millets or Shree Anna as a nutritional powerhouse fit for cooking a variety of dishes like Millets dosa, Millets pasta etc.

In addition to a unique dining experience, customers can also purchase a variety of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products from local millet startups at the experience centre.

Ahuja highlighted the government-led initiatives for mainstreaming millets.

Speaking about the collaboration of NAFED and the ministry, he said that ventures like the Millets Experience Centre would help widen the horizon for consumers, who are actively looking for healthier alternatives and bring visibility to India's robust millet-based startup community.

Nafed MD Rajbir Singh said the centre is a unique concept that will help in the recognition of the immense potential of millets (Shree Anna) as a versatile and healthy grain.

He added that this centre will enable the consumers to enjoy an expansive Millet menu and an in-store' shopping experience featuring a wide variety of millet-based products developed by homegrown startups - all under one roof.

Singh further said that the millets-based products will also be instrumental in promoting healthy snacking among customers, encouraging them towards adopting healthier millets-centric diets.

India produces more than 170 lakh tonne of millet. Jowar, Bajra, Ragi, Sawan, Kangni, Cheena, Kodo, Kutki and Kuttu are some of the major millets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Singh Tomar Agriculture millets

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sudan conflict threatens supply of key ingredient for Coca-Cola, Pepsi

Cold Drinks, Junk Food,
5 min read

Housing loans rise 15% to Rs 19.36 trn despite high-interest rates

Housing market, Homes, Real estate, Realty
2 min read

Credit for Ram Temple in Ayodhya goes to PM Modi, Amit Shah: Gujarat CM

Preparations underway ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple, in Ayodhya on Wednesday.
2 min read

El Nino neutral; max temp in May to be above normal in East India: IMD

El Nino
3 min read

ED attaches assets worth Rs 54 cr in 2014 Rose Valley money laundering case

Scam image via Shutterstock.com
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon