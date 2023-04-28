Govt making efforts to boost production, consumption of millet: Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the government is making efforts to boost the production and consumption of millets.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 'Millets Experience Centre (MEC)' at Dilli Haat, INA, in the national capital.

Co-operative NAFED in collaboration with the agriculture ministry established this centre to create awareness about the benefits of millet and encourage its adoption among the general public.

Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Nafed MD Rajbir Singh were present at the event.

"We are making efforts to enhance production, yield, processing and consumption of millers in the country," Tomar said.

The minister highlighted that there are multiple health benefits of consuming millet as it is nutritious.

Tomar said millets are climate resilient and can be grown in less water and with minimal use of fertilisers and pesticides.

He said an increase in the production of millet will also boost the income of farmers, especially small and marginal ones.

Tomar noted that a large number of startups are doing a commendable job in the field of millet.

He rued that importance of millet in a plate of food got reduced over the years.

Acting upon India's proposal supported by 72 countries, the United Nations General Assembly declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM 2023). The declaration positioned India at the forefront of the celebrations.

The government has been working on mission mode' to champion millet as a crop good for farmers, the environment and consumers.

Tomar highlighted that the year-long celebrations for millets (Shree Anna) will entail myriad activities aimed at creating awareness around the environmental, health and economic benefits of millet farming.

The ministry-led initiative of establishing a consumer-oriented Millets Experience Centre' would not only promote the dietary benefits of the ancient grain but also popularise millets or Shree Anna as a nutritional powerhouse fit for cooking a variety of dishes like Millets dosa, Millets pasta etc.

In addition to a unique dining experience, customers can also purchase a variety of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products from local millet startups at the experience centre.

Ahuja highlighted the government-led initiatives for mainstreaming millets.

Speaking about the collaboration of NAFED and the ministry, he said that ventures like the Millets Experience Centre would help widen the horizon for consumers, who are actively looking for healthier alternatives and bring visibility to India's robust millet-based startup community.

Nafed MD Rajbir Singh said the centre is a unique concept that will help in the recognition of the immense potential of millets (Shree Anna) as a versatile and healthy grain.

He added that this centre will enable the consumers to enjoy an expansive Millet menu and an in-store' shopping experience featuring a wide variety of millet-based products developed by homegrown startups - all under one roof.

Singh further said that the millets-based products will also be instrumental in promoting healthy snacking among customers, encouraging them towards adopting healthier millets-centric diets.

India produces more than 170 lakh tonne of millet. Jowar, Bajra, Ragi, Sawan, Kangni, Cheena, Kodo, Kutki and Kuttu are some of the major millets.