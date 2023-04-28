Need to rise above differences in order to strengthen country: Sharad Pawar

There is a different kind of situation prevailing in the country, which is a cause of concern to many, and there is need to rise above political ideologies to strengthen the nation and end hatred, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday.

Addressing his party's minority department meeting in Delhi, Pawar said brotherhood and humanity are needed in society to overcome problems faced by it.

"Today there is a different kind of situation prevailing in the country, which is a cause of concern to many. When there is a problem, lot of hard work is needed to find a solution. If we don't strengthen brotherhood and humanity in society, the problem will not be resolved," Pawar asserted.

"We may have differences and have different political ideologies. We may belong to different religions and castes but we will have to work together to end hatred and create an atmosphere of brotherhood," the former Union minister said.

