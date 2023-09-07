Google Cloud partners with CERT-In to train govt officials in cybersecurity

Google Cloud is partnering with CERT-In within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in the area of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybersecurity. This collaboration marks a significant step towards advancing the cybersecurity skills of learners and government officials.

The partnership between CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) and Google Cloud will significantly ramp up cybersecurity training and skilling through various initiatives. This includes training a 'cyber force' of 1,000 government officials in cyber defence best practices. The initiatives also involve using generative AI and conducting cybersecurity AI hackathons led by front-line experts from Google Cloud and Mandiant.

"Together, we are facilitating essential skill development and fostering collaborations to deliver new safe and secure services for Indians countrywide," said Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer of Google Cloud.

Google will also provide 100,000 new scholarships for Google Cybersecurity Certificates to learners in the community. Built and taught by experts at Google, the Cybersecurity Certificate will equip people with in-demand skills needed for jobs in cybersecurity.

"Harnessing the power of Generative AI will help to stay ahead in this ever-evolving landscape," said Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General of CERT-In. "The collaboration will ameliorate and crank up the generation of skilled manpower in the area of cybersecurity and generative AI in our country."

Google Cloud is also collaborating with ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) to drive innovation across the e-commerce industry in India at scale. This includes a new India-wide hackathon and an extension of their existing ONDC initiative. ONDC is the Indian government's marquee initiative to increase the penetration of e-commerce in India — currently limited to about 10 per cent of all commerce in the country — by bringing millions of last-mile stores into e-commerce on the open network. ONDC and Google Cloud will launch an India-wide hackathon aimed at catalysing innovation and addressing critical challenges for the next billion digital users in the country. The hackathon intends to develop solutions that democratise access to digital commerce, regardless of digital literacy, geography, or economic status. The event also aims to foster an open ecosystem of developers, students, and startups to innovate within the ONDC framework.

Google Cloud has also expanded its partnership with Apollo Hospitals to build a digital platform, Apollo 24|7. It aims to deliver an omnichannel healthcare experience to people in India with telemedicine services, online doctor consultations, home delivery of medication, and improved clinician decision-making.