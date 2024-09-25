Google doodle today: Why is multiplayer popcorn game stealing spotlight?

Google’s doodle today (Sept 25) is a treat for popcorn lovers everywhere as it honours one of the most popular snacks in the world with a unique interactive animation. This doodle is more than simply a light-hearted tribute to popcorn; it is an international multiplayer game that matches players against other users from all around the world, setting a record for the most players in a single match in Doodle history. Popcorn is not just delicious at movie theatres but also makes a great companion when binge-watching TV at home. Many people also enjoy the snack when they go out with friends and family. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Why is Google Doodle paying tribute to Popcorn?

The Google Doodle for today celebrates the 2020 world record-breaking achievement in Thailand by the largest popcorn machine ever made.

The popularity of popcorn can be attributed to the extensive cultivation of maize throughout the Mesoamerican era. In many cultures, popcorn was also utilised as a decorative item. The snack was initially consumed as a breakfast dish with milk before it gained popularity in the US in the 1800s. In the 1890s, the first popcorn maker was created, making the crunchy treat more widely available.

How to play the Google Doodle 'love popcorn' game?

-There are no challenges for the users to start the game. Click on the Google Doodle honouring popcorn after opening the Google Chrome browser.

-A short introduction of the game's rules will appear when you click on the doodle. To avoid getting popped and complete numerous levels is its main goal.

- Begin participating in the game against competitors worldwide.

-If you are gaming by yourself, choose solo mode. Players with friends have the option to choose "squad mode."

About the Google Doodle 'love popcorn' game

There can be several players involved in the game, and people from all over the world can find competitors. The game is also considered a doodle, the largest number of participants can participate in a match simultaneously. Players can bring their own brigade or play the popcorn game alone.

Envision entering a fantastical world where popcorn kernels worldwide come to life and engaging in a thrilling game that puts your abilities and tactics to the test. This doodle urges you to lead your kernel through a series of hurdles while avoiding the ultimate fate of being popped.

It features colourful artwork and entertaining difficulties. Irrespective of your level of gaming experience, this fascinating experience is sure to keep you engaged and on the edge of your toes.