Google Doodle celebrates Paralympics 2024 powerlifting with special artwork

Google Doodle celebrates Paralympics 2024 powerlifting with special artwork

Weightlifting was first added to the Olympics in 1964 while powerlifting was added 20 years later in 1984. This powerlifting was first included in 1984

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Paralympics Games 2024 started in Paris on August 28 and will culminate on September 8, 2024. Today, September 5, Google is celebrating the powerlifting event through artwork that features a bluebird. The para powerlifting tests the upper body strength of the athletes, according to the website of the Olympics. 

To mark this event, Google Doodle shows a blue bird living in a big baguette and a little brown bird resting on it eating a piece of bread.
The official page of Google Doodle reads, “The wait is over, the weights are on. Get ready for today’s Para Powerlifting event at Aréna Porte de La Chappelle!”

Weightlifting was first included in the Tokyo Paralympics Games in 1964 and powerlifting was added 20 years later in 1984. The women's powerlifting competition was first introduced at the Sydney Paralympic Games in 2000. 

What are the powerlifting rules?

There are certain rules associated with powerlifting. According to these rules, competitors must reduce the bar to their chest, keeping it stationary there and press it back up to full arm extension with locked elbows. The competitions are done in multiple weight categories. 

For men, the weight categories are 49 kg, 54 kg, 59 kg, 65 kg, 72 kg, 80 kg, 88 kg, 97 kg, 107 kg, and over 107 kg. While women compete in 41 kg, 45 kg, 50 kg, 55 kg, 61 kg, 67 kg, 73 kg, 79 kg, 86 kg, and over 86 kg weight categories. 

During the event, athletes lie on a bench, which is specially designed for this purpose. After lifting the barbell at arm's length, athletes must wait with locked elbows and control the bar till the Chief Referee gives the signal to begin. 

Paralympics Google Doodle Weightlifting sports

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

