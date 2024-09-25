Kangana Ranaut lights a farm fire for the BJP. Then withdraws her remarks

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) from Mandi, has ignited fresh controversy by suggesting that the three farm laws, repealed after extensive protests by farmers, should be reinstated. Her remarks have drawn sharp criticism from Opposition leaders, prompting the BJP to swiftly distance itself from her statement.

"On social media, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement regarding the farm laws is being circulated widely. Let me make it clear that this is her personal view. Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such statements on behalf of the BJP, and her remarks do not reflect the party's position on the farm laws. We disapprove of her statement," Bhatia said.

Kangana Ranaut, responding to Bhatia's clarification, acknowledged that her views on the farm laws were personal. "Absolutely, my views on farmers' laws are personal and they don't represent the party's stand on those Bills. Thanks," the actor posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Opposition reacts to Kangana's remarks

Ranaut's controversial statement came when she told the media that farmers should themselves demand the reinstatement of the farm laws. "I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back," she said.

This remark provoked a fierce response from the Opposition. Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called the actor "habitually controversial" and questioned her mental stability. "Some people are accustomed to creating controversy, and the BJP benefits from her statements. She talks about farmers, Punjab, the Emergency, and Rahul Gandhi. There are other MPs who never make such remarks," he said.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also weighed in, sharing a video of Ranaut's statement on X. "'All three farm laws should be brought back': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. More than 750 farmers were martyred while protesting against the three black farm laws. Efforts are being made to bring them back. We will never let that happen. Haryana will answer first," she warned, hinting at the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, also shared the video on X, accusing the BJP of having a hidden agenda. "This is the BJP's real thinking. How many times will you deceive the farmers, you two-faced people?" Khera posted in Hindi.

'I take my words back'

Hours after her controversial remarks, Ranaut issued a public apology, stating, "I take my words back." In her apology, she expressed regret, admitting, "My remark has disappointed several people."



Reflecting on her role, Ranaut further noted, "I need to remind myself that I am no longer just an actor, I am a politician too, and my opinions should not be personal, but a reflection of the party."

While she highlighted the initial support for the farm laws, Ranaut stressed the importance of respecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to withdraw them. "If I have disappointed anyone with my views and words, I am sorry for that. I take my words back," she added.





BJP's previous disassociations from Ranaut's comments

This is not the first instance where the BJP has distanced itself from Kangana Ranaut's remarks. Last month, the party expressed disapproval after the Mandi MP made inflammatory comments about the farmers' agitation, suggesting that it could lead to a "Bangladesh-like situation" in India. She had also claimed that the protest sites witnessed several instances of violence and sexual assaults.

At the time, the BJP issued a statement reiterating that Kangana's views did not reflect the party's stance. "The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' movement is not the opinion of the party. Bharatiya Janata Party expresses disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut. On behalf of the party, Kangana Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on party policy issues," the BJP said in a release.

"On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in future. Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to following the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony," it added.

Farm laws controversy

The three contentious farm laws—the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act—were introduced in June 2020 but repealed in November 2021 after year-long protests led by farmers across the country.

The farmer protests, which began in late November 2020, concluded after Parliament repealed the laws. More than 750 farmers reportedly died during the prolonged agitation, which saw thousands of farmers camping at Delhi's borders in protest against the laws.

The laws had aimed to deregulate agricultural markets, allowing farmers to sell their produce outside government-regulated mandis (markets), but were widely opposed by farmers who feared the laws would lead to the dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system and leave them vulnerable to exploitation by large corporations.

