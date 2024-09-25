Six-time MLA Suryakanta Vyas dies at 87; former Raj CM Gehlot pays tribute

Former Soorsagar MLA Suryakanta Vyas, popularly known as 'Jiji', took her last breath at the age of 87 on Wednesday morning. She had been ill for a long time and was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi (MGH) Hospital after her health deteriorated.

Suryakanta Vyas is a prominent face of the Pushkarna Brahmin community in Rajasthan. A noted Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Soorsagar (Jodhpur), Vyas was a six-time MLA. She contested three times from the old Jodhpur seat before moving to her new seat, Soorsagar, in 2008. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp ‘Rift’ between Union Minister Shekhawat and Suryakanta Vyas There was a massive rift between Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Suryakanta Vyas. Shekhawan even taunted Vyas over her age, which led to a round of allegations and counter-allegations. In the last election, BJP denied a ticket to six-time MLA Vyas from the Soorsagar seat and gave it to Devendra Joshi.

Nevertheless, Vyas supported the party's decision and campaigned in support of Devendra Joshi, who won the seat. In fact, Congress leaders criticised the BJP government for not giving her the ticket stating that the saffron party shouldn’t have ignored her. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot even went to meet Suryakanta Vyas at her house. This raised speculation that she might join Congress, but things didn't go that way.

Suryakanta Vyas death: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expresses condolences

Shekhawt took to X (formerly Twitter) expressing his condolences over the demise of Suryakanta Vyas. He wrote (translated from Hindi to English), “The demise of our senior leader respected Suryakanta Vyas ji is an irreparable loss to the socio-political life of Jodhpur region. “Jiji” was an MLA from the area six times. Everyone respected her popularity and seniority. I had received her blessings before this Lok Sabha election. My meeting with her is etched in my memory. I am deeply saddened. May Lord Shri Ram grant refuge to his soul. May his family and supporters get strength. Om peace!”

Suryakanta Vyas death: Former CM Gehlot mourns her loss

In a post on X, Gehlot wrote (translated from Hindi to English), “The demise of Suryakanta Vyas "Jiji", former MLA from Sursagar, is extremely sad. Jiji remained actively involved in public service even during this phase of her life. Jiji's affection and love for me was unparalleled. Her departure is also a personal loss for me. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family members.” .