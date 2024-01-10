Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gopal Rai issues order to restart functioning of Delhi's only smog tower

Earlier, on Monday, Rai wrote to the principal secretary of Environment, directing the latter to release outstanding payments to personnel working at the smog tower

Gopal Rai

The smog tower stopped working after the personnel responsible for its operation 'locked it' due to non-payment of their salaries for December 2023 and no written 'job guarantee' from the Delhi government.

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government coming in the line of Opposition fire amid runaway pollution in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said he has ordered the resumption of the functioning of the city's only smog tower at Connaught Place.
The smog tower stopped working after the personnel responsible for its operation 'locked it' due to non-payment of their salaries for December 2023 and no written 'job guarantee' from the Delhi government.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"There were some issues such as non-payment of wages to employees because of which the smog tower was rendered non-functional. However, complying with the Supreme Court, I have now directed the tower to be made functional again," the Delhi Environment Minister told reporters on Tuesday.
Earlier, on Monday, Rai wrote to the principal secretary of Environment, directing the latter to release outstanding payments to personnel working at the smog tower.
"Smog Tower at Connaught Place, Delhi, was installed by DPC on the directions of the' Hon'ble Supreme Court in the matter titled MC. Mehta vs. Union of India in 2020 and started operations in August 2021. It was conceived as a scientific R & D project, among an array of solutions, to help address the seasonal pollution problem in Delhi. For smooth operations of the project, an MOU was entered between DPC, NBCC and TATA Projects," Rai wrote.
"The operation of the Smog Tower was earlier arbitrarily stopped by the DPCC Chairman in August 2023 by stopping the release of O & M funds for the second year. The said action was taken suo moto by the DPCC Chairman in contravention of the decision of the Council of Ministers. GNCTD. The actions of the DPCC Chairman also made the Government NCTD liable to be charged for the contempt of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, as was pointed out in the note of the undersigned dated October 27, 2023, to the Hon'ble Chief Minister. Eventually, the Smog Tower was restarted after the intervention of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in November 2023," the AAP leader added in his letter.

Also Read

'Red light on Gaadi off' campaign returns in Delhi from Thursday: Gopal Rai

Smog tower non-operational due to delayed salary: Bharadwaj targets Centre

Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda acquitted in air hostess suicide case

What is a smog tower and do they work? How is India fighting air pollution?

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Czech PM arrives in India to attend Gujarat summit, received by CM Patel

Lakshadweep plans tourism expansion amid row over remarks against PM Modi

SC recommends names of judicial officer, two advocates as MP HC judges

India, Israel natural partners in high-tech sector, says envoy Naor Gilon

INS Kabra docks in Colombo, move aimed at boosting maritime cooperation

"Now, it has come to my notice through various newspapers that working on Smog Tower has been again stopped by the workers due to non-payment of salaries for the last two months. This is the negligence of duties by DPCC that was directed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court as recently as November 2023 to ensure the continued operation of the Smog Tower and also amounts to direct contempt of court. It is also very concerning that the shutting down of the smog tower is taking place at a time when air pollution is still in the 'very poor' category in the NCT of Delhi," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gopal Rai Delhi Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon