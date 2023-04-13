Governance has become 'maximum tamasha' for PM: Cong's swipe at Modi

The Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday over the distribution of the latest batch of appointment letters under 'Rozgar Mela', saying governance has become "maximum tamasha" for him.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Too little, too late" aptly sums up this "stunt" as the government nears its tenth year.

Kharge's dig came as the prime minister addressed the 'Rozgar Mela' where appointment letters were given to 71,506 recruits in different ministries and departments.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, "Modi ji is again distributing 'recruitment letters' in the name of employment. In the event, 50,000 letters are from the Ministry of Railways alone. There are 3,01,750 vacancies in Railways. Thirty lakh posts are vacant in government ministries."



"'Too Little, Too Late' This aptly sums up the stunt done in the tenth year of the Modi government," the Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also hit out at the government over the event.

"Governance has become Maximum Tamasha for the PM. His Rozgar Mela is actually a monument to berozgaari caused by lakhs of MSME closures in the last 9 years. And how much do you want to personalise serious issues?" Ramesh said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the issue of unemployment and "rising inflation".