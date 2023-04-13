close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP follows AAP, launches free pilgrimage programme for Delhi's elderly

The BJP on Thursday launched a free pilgrimage programme for the elderly and women with Virendra Sachdeva, the party's Delhi unit chief, flagging off four buses ferrying devotees to Mathura-Vrindavan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Thursday launched a free pilgrimage programme for the elderly and women with Virendra Sachdeva, the party's Delhi unit chief, flagging off four buses ferrying devotees to Mathura-Vrindavan.

The BJP's free pilgrimage programme is modelled on the AAP government's Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna, under which elderly citizens are sent on pilgrimages for free across the country.

The four buses, flagged off on Thursday from Kondli here, ferried around 200 elderly citizens and women to Mathura, Vrindavan and Govardhan.

The soul of India resides in places of pilgrimage and we are alive as long as our religion and culture are alive, Sachdeva said.

Vishnu Mittal, the BJP's Delhi unit treasurer, said two buses would set off for different pilgrimage sites with senior citizens and women from the city every week.

There are many devotees who are going on a pilgrimage for the first time and rickshaws have been arranged for those pilgrims who face difficulties while walking. They are also being provided with food, Sachdeva said.

Also Read

Two dead, many others injured after fire breaks out at Vrindavan hotel

Non-NCR cities attracted 60% new housing projects in last 5 yrs: UP RERA

UP govt installs 5,000 CCTVs across cities for active surveillance

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates ISKCON campus in Mathura

UP set to get its third international cricket stadium in Varanasi

India can meet security challenges posed by Pakistan, China: Jaishankar

Amit Shah urges Indians to visit its 'first village' Kibithoo in Arunachal

Panel on digital competition law likely to finalise report by May-end

Increase in demand for all categories of tea barring Darjeeling leaf

Thumbs up to safety: US aviation agency rewards top safety rating to India

"In the coming days, we will send buses to Varanasi and Ayodhya. India's culture is the oldest and best and it is our duty to protect it," he said.

The BJP has undertaken the programme in association with the non-profit group Aao Saath Chalen, Mittal said.

The pilgrimage programme will be completely free. All arrangements for food and accommodation will be ensured through Aao Saath Chalen, he added.

Topics : BJP MLAs | BJP | AAP government | AAP

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 1:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon