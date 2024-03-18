Sensex (    %)
                             
Governor's refusal to re-appoint Ponmudi as minister: SC to hear TN's plea

The governor, in a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin, said the apex court only suspended the conviction Ponmudi by way of an interim order

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea of the Tamil Nadu government against the refusal of Governor RN Ravi to appoint senior DMK leader K Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet.
The governor has recently refused to re-induct the senior DMK leader and former Higher Education Minister into the state cabinet, saying it would be against constitutional morality.
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the state government, there was some urgency in the matter which should be listed for hearing.
Please send an email. I will look into the email, the CJI said.
The governor, in a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin, said the apex court only suspended the conviction Ponmudi by way of an interim order.
The governor refused to appoint the leader in the Stalin cabinet. Recently, the state government reinstated Ponmudi as a legislator after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Supreme Court Tamil Nadu DMK Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

