Friday, February 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt achieves goal of setting up of 10,000 farmer producer organisations

Govt achieves goal of setting up of 10,000 farmer producer organisations

The 10,000th FPO, registered in Khagaria district in Bihar, focuses on maize, banana and paddy and was launched recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Farmer, Agriculture

Amritsar: A farmer silhouetted against the setting sun, at a field on the outskirts of Amritsar, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday said it has achieved the target of establishing 10,000 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) under a flagship central scheme.

The 10,000th FPO, registered in Khagaria district in Bihar, focuses on maize, banana and paddy and was launched recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The central scheme for Formation and Promotion of 10,000 FPOs" was launched on February 29th 2020 with a budget outlay of Rs 6,865 crore till 2027-28.

According to the agriculture ministry, the successful formation of 10,000 FPOs marks a "transformative milestone for the agriculture sector."  This achievement not only boosts agricultural productivity and income but also contributes to rural job creation and economic resilience.

 

"As India moves forward, the continued support and expansion of FPOs will be instrumental in shaping a self-reliant, efficient, and prosperous agricultural ecosystem," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read

There were long drawn farmer protests in 2020 demanding legalising minimum support price (MSP) and that demand appears to have regained momentum recently. Notwithstanding formal legalisation, MSP continues to remain at the core of the discourse on r

Business worth Rs 6,800 cr hit as Rajasthan mandi traders go on strike

paddy agriculture farmer farming msp

Cultivation shift helps Chhattisgarh farmers earn Rs 2,641-cr profit

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

PM to deposit over Rs 22,700 cr into farmers' accounts on Monday: Chouhan

PremiumSoil, farmer mud

Fixing India's soil crisis: Farmer awareness, tech can arrest degradation

MSP

Meeting was centred around legal guarantee of MSP: Punjab minister Cheema

Since the launch, Rs 254.4 crore in equity grants has been released to 4,761 FPOs and credit guarantee cover worth Rs 453 crore has been issued to 1,900 FPOs.

Approximately 30 lakh farmers in the country are connected to FPOs, with around 40 per cent of them being women. These FPOs are now conducting business worth thousands of crores in the agricultural sector, it said.

Under the scheme, new FPOs were given handholding support for five years and financial assistance of Rs 18 lakh each towards management cost for three years.

Additionally, the FPOs were provided with a matching equity grant up to Rs 2,000 per farmer member of FPO with a limit of Rs 15 lakh per FPO and a credit guarantee facility up to Rs 2 crore of project loan per FPO from eligible lending institutions to ensure institutional credit accessibility to FPOs.

FPOs are incorporated/ registered either under Part IXA of Companies Act or under Co-operative Societies Act of the concerned States and formed for the purpose of leveraging collectives through economies of scale in production and marketing of agricultural and allied sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

core sector, energy, manufacturing

LIVE news: Core sectors' output grows by 4.6% in January, shows govt data

High temperatures

India to see above-average temperatures in March, wheat crop at risk

Avalanche

Badrinath avalanche: 41 workers still trapped, 16 rescued in ongoing effort

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis' office receives bomb threat from Pakistani number

IMD: Heat waves in India 2025

IMD weather update 2025: Warning of record-breaking March heat and more

Topics : farmers agriculture economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon