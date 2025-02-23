Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 06:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Meeting was centred around legal guarantee of MSP: Punjab minister Cheema

Meeting was centred around legal guarantee of MSP: Punjab minister Cheema

This meeting was the second between the central ministers and the farmers, following a previous session held on February 14 in Chandigarh

MSP

Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the talks between the government and the farmers will continue to be held with a positive approach and cordial manner | Photo: Shutterstock.com

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated that the meeting between the Union Ministers and farmer leaders was centred around the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and expressed hope that further discussions on March 19 will continue to remain positive.

Speaking to ANI, the Punjab Minister said, "The meeting was centred around the legal guarantee of MSP. All the farmer leaders put forth their views on the same. It was a good discussion, and I hope that discussion will continue to be positive."

As part of the central government's outreach to farmers, three Union Ministers held a meeting with farmers leaders in Chandigarh on Saturday, assuring that they would study the reports and data presented, based on which discussions will proceed on March 19.

 

This meeting was the second between the central ministers and the farmers, following a previous session held on February 14 in Chandigarh.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and emphasised ongoing policy interventions to address their issues.

Also Read

usda, us department of agriculture

US Department of Agriculture to release $20 mn of frozen farmer funds

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab approves disbursal of Rs 14,000 cr arrears for employees, pensioners

PremiumFarmers

New setting, old demands: Centre, farmers to revive stalled discussions

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Budget FY26: Govt increases KCC loan limit to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 3 lakh

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

Budget 2025: 10 million farmers to benefit from new 'Dhan Dhanya' scheme

Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the talks between the government and the farmers will continue to be held with a positive approach and cordial manner.

He further stated that the next meeting with farmers will be held on March 19, 2025, at the same venue, Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Punjab.

The farmer leaders reiterated their demand before the government and the government has sought the relevant reports and data they cited, which the farmer leaders have agreed to provide to the government.

The government has assured that it will study the reports and data, based on which discussions will proceed.

The meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was joined by Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, farmer leaders including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of India, Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, and other senior officers of central and state governments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

People gave clear verdict on Sena, NCP with thumping Mahayuti win: Shah

KC Venugopal, PAC head

PM Modi should pay heed to Trump's remarks on paper-ballot voting: Congress

Kunal Ghosh,Kunal,Ghosh

TMC accuses EC, BJP of conspiring to include outsiders names in voter list

Kapil Mishra

Culture of 'no work' will end: Kapil Mishra slams AAP over road conditions

Pradeep Bhandari

BJP slams AAP after minister ran non-existent dept for 20 months in Punjab

Topics : farmers Punjab farmers MSP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon