Business Standard
Govt appoints new expenditure, banking, and corporate affairs secretaries

Govt appoints new expenditure, banking, and corporate affairs secretaries

Manoj Govil has been appointed as the secretary in the Department of Expenditure in the Ministry of Finance

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo: PTI)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the first major bureaucratic reshuffle in its third term in office, the Narendra Modi government on Friday appointed new expenditure, banking, corporate affairs, and defence secretaries, among others.

The secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and 1991 Madhya Pradesh cadre civil servant, Manoj Govil, has been appointed as the secretary in the Department of Expenditure in the Ministry of Finance.
The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) also approved the appointment of Nagaraju Maddirala, a 1993 batch IAS officer of the Tripura cadre, as the new secretary in the Department of Financial Services (DFS). Maddirala will replace the current DFS secretary, Vivek Joshi, a 1989 batch Haryana cadre IAS officer, who has been moved to the Department of Personnel and Training as its secretary.

The position of expenditure secretary became vacant after T V Somanathan, a 1987 batch Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer and the current finance secretary and expenditure secretary, was appointed as the next Cabinet Secretary. Somanathan, a veteran bureaucrat, will take over India’s top bureaucratic position from August 30, when incumbent Rajiv Gauba’s extended tenure ends.

Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, a 1993 batch Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer who is currently the chief executive officer of the National Health Authority, will be the new Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) secretary.

The ACC has also approved the appointment of RK Singh, a 1991 batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, as the new Defence Secretary. K Srinivas, a 1989 batch Gujarat cadre officer, has been appointed as the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, from his current posting as the minority affairs secretary.

The government has appointed Punya Salila Srivastava as the next health secretary to take charge of the position after the retirement of Apurva Chandra, the present health secretary, on September 30, 2024.

Sanjeev Kumar, a 1993 batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer and the current chairman of the Airports Authority of India, has been appointed as the secretary, Department of Defence Production, by the ACC.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

