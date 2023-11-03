close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Govt appoints nodal officers to issue direction against film piracy

The copyright holder will have to submit proof of ownership such as the certificate issued by the CBFC with the complaint for speedier action

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a bid to curb film piracy, the government on Friday said it has appointed nodal officers who have been empowered to issue directions to take down pirated content from digital platforms.
This move by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has provided an institutional mechanism to take action against film piracy which is estimated to cause the entertainment industry losses to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore every year.
"We have fulfilled a big demand of the industry," Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters here.
He said the government has appointed 12 nodal officers in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) with whom complaints related to film piracy can be lodged and action will be taken within 48 hours.
"Piracy is a big menace not only for the film industry, but for the entire world. Now, action against it is just a complaint away," Thakur said.
Officials said any original copyright holder or any person authorised by them for the purpose can file a complaint with the nodal officers to take down pirated content from YouTube, Telegram channels, websites or other online platforms.
The copyright holder will have to submit proof of ownership such as the certificate issued by the CBFC with the complaint for speedier action.
Briefing reporters about the move, I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra said if a complaint is raised by a person who does not hold the copyright or is not authorised by the copyright holder, the nodal officer can hold hearings to decided the genuineness of the complaint before issuing directions to take down the content.
Parliament passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill during the Monsoon Session to address issues relating to film certification, unauthorised recording and exhibition of films and film piracy by transmission of unauthorised copies on the internet and impose strict penalties for piracy.
Thakur said the Cinematograph Act, 2023 has provisions to impose stiff penalties on those indulging in film piracy. The penalties include a minimum jail term of three months and fine of Rs 3 lakh. The maximum jail term could extend up to three years and fine could be upto five per cent of the audited gross production cost of the film.

Also Read

Rajya Sabha passes bill with stringent provisions to curb film piracy

69th National Awards 2023 announced today, check the winners' list here

Centre to move Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill in RS to curb film piracy

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about Indian celebs

National Film Awards 2023: Rocketry named best film; check full list here

Gopal Rai urges union environment minister to address pollution problem

Andhra HC rejects CID's plea to allow two DSPs to monitor Chandrababu

Taj Mahal not built by Shahjahan: PIL in HC demands correction of history

Tata Motors wins Singur land case against WB govt: Here are case details

Ethics Committee in Parliament: History, constitution & role | Explained

"We had promised the industry that they should leave no stone unturned in making India a soft power, make good films and the government will take strict action against those indulging in film piracy," Thakur said.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Digital platform piracy Bollywood Indian film industry

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Motors Share PriceTim CookGold-Silver Price TodaySBI Q2 Results PreviewKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NED vs AFG Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon