National Film Awards 2023: Rocketry named best film; check full list here

The National Film Awards 2023 were announced on Thursday during a press conference in New Delhi at 5 pm, where Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the award for Best Feature Film.
RRR won the most number of awards including the Best Film For Wholesome Entertainment. It also bagged awards for Action Direction, Choreography, Special Effects, and Music Direction. Kaala Bhairava won Best Male Playback Singer for Naatu Naatu. Shreya Ghoshal won the best female playback award for Mayava Chaayavaa in the film Iravin Ninzhal.
This was the 69th National Film Awards, which "aim at encouraging the production of films of aesthetic and technical excellence and social relevance," according to the Directorate of Film Festivals of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, and Kriti Sanon received their first national awards. Bhatt and Sanon co-won the "Best Actress" award for their respective roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi. While Arjun received the "Best Actor" award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise.
Sanon's co-star, Pankaj Tripathi, won Best Supporting Actor. Pallavi Joshi won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Kashmir File, while Nargis Dutt received the Best Film on National Integration award for the film.
Here is the full list of winners:
Also Read
Oscars 2023 full winner list: Naatu Naatu bags Best Original song award
RRR, Pathaan remind trade and studios of economic power of single screens
Iran bans film festival over poster featuring actress without hijab
These two women brought home the first Oscar award for an Indian production
To be or Naatu be? Hollywood is out to woo India, a market of 1.5 bn people
69th National Awards 2023 announced today, check the winners' list here
Gadar 2 box office collection day 13; expert says movie will earn 500 crore
Back from the dead! Celebrities whose death rumours shocked the world
Sunny Deol starrer 'Gadar 2' crosses Rs 400 cr mark at domestic box office
Chiranjeevi turns 68: Jr NTR to Allu Arjun, celebs and fans wish Megastar
Best Feature Film: Rocketry
Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files
Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR
Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR
Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal
Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam's Dham Dham Dham
Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham
Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
Best Malayalam Film: Home
Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show
Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi
Best Telugu Film: Uppena
Best Maithili Film: Samanantar
Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride
Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala
Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho
Best Assamese Film: Anur
Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum
Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad – The Resonance
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham
Best Children's Film: Gandhi and Co
Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu
Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham
Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR
Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham
Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham
Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR
Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham
Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR
Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan
Special Mention: 1. Late Shri Nallandi, Kadaisi Vivasayi 2. Aranya Gupta & Bithan Biswas, Jhilli 3. Indrans, Home 4. Jahanara Begum, Anur
Best Non-feature film: Ek Tha Gaon
Best Direction (Non-feature film): Bakul Matiyani, Smile Please
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Paanchika, Ankit Kothari
Bes Anthropological Film: Fire on Edge
Best Biographical Film: 1. Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi, 2. Beyond Blast
Best Arts Films: T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine
Best Science & Technology Films: Ethos of Darkness
Best Promotional Film: Endangered Heritage 'Warli Art'
Best Environment Film (Non-feature film): Munnam Valavu
Best Film on Social Issues (Non-feature film): 1. Mithu Di, 2. Three Two One
Best Investigative Film: Looking For Challan
Best Exploration Film: Ayushman
Best Educational Film: Sirpigalin Sirpangal
Best Short Fiction Film: Dal Bhat
Best Animation Film: Kandittundu
Best Film on Family Values: Chand Saanse
Best Cinematography (Non-feature film): Bittu Rawat, Pataal
Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track) (Non-feature film): Unni krishnan, Ek Tha Gaon
Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound) (Non-feature film): Suruchi Sharma, Meen Raag
Best Editing (Non-feature film): Abhro Banerjee, If Memory Serves Me Right
Best Music Direction (Non-feature film): Ishaan Divecha, Succelent
Best Narration/Voice Over (Non-feature film): Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee, Hathibondhu
Special Mention (Non-feature film): 1. Aniruddha Jatkar, Baale Bangara, 2. Srikanth Deva, Karuvarai, 3. Sweta Kumar Das, The Healing Touch, 4. Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Ek Duaa
Special Jury Award (Non-feature film): Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe, Rekha
Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar
Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu
Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor