Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt approves Rs 10,900 cr PM E-Drive scheme to push electric mobility

Govt approves Rs 10,900 cr PM E-Drive scheme to push electric mobility

Cabinet has approved the PM E-Drive Scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore for two years to boost adoption of electric vehicles in India, replacing FAME programme that ran for nine years till March

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Representative Image: Electric Vehicles in India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the PM E-Drive Scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore for two years to boost adoption of electric vehicles in India, replacing the flagship FAME programme that ran for nine years till March.
The decision on PM Electric Drive Revolution In Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme was taken at the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The scheme will support 24.79 lakh electric two-wheelers, 3.16 lakh e-three wheelers, and 14,028 e-buses.
 
The PM E-DRIVE will also support 88,500 charging sites, Vaishnaw said.
The new scheme offers subsidies/demand incentives worth Rs 3,679 crore to incentivise adoption of electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers, e-ambulances, e-trucks and other emerging elecric vehicles (EVs).
A sum of Rs 4,391 crore has also been provided for procurement of 14,028 e-buses by state transport undertakings and public transport agencies.
Besides, Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for the deployment of e-ambulances. This is a new initiative of the government to promote the use of e-ambulance for a comfortable patient transport.
A sum of Rs 500 crore has been provided for incentivising adoption of e-trucks.
Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicle (FAME) Scheme was launched in April 2015.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumElectric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Cabinet likely to approve new scheme for promoting electric vehicles

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Indian EV market potential likely to touch Rs 20 trillion by 2030: Gadkari

electric vehicle

Tata Power has set up 50,000 home chargers for EVs since April 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra unveils commercial electric four-wheeler 'e-ZEO'

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

EV maker Wardwizard Innovations to form joint venture in Saudi Arabia

Topics : Narendra Modi Electric vehicles in India Electric Vehicles Modi flagship schemes Cabinet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon