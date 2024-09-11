Business Standard
RG Kar protest: Doctors demand live broadcast, CM's presence in meet

The doctors have been protesting outside Swathya Bhavan, the state health department headquarters, demanding the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal

The invitation did not confirm whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be present. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Sep 11 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

The West Bengal government has invited the junior doctors, who have been on a cease work for over a month, to a meeting to resolve the standoff over the alleged rape-murder of a woman medic, with the doctors insisting that the discussion be held in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's presence and broadcast live.
The government's invitation, sent via email at 3:49 am on Wednesday, proposed a discussion at the state secretariat, Nabanna, at 6 pm the same day.
Chief Secretary Manoj Pant urged the doctors to send a delegation of 12 to 15 members to the meeting and indicated that a positive response would be appreciated.
 
The invitation did not confirm whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be present.
Pant's letter also addressed the doctors' defiance of a Supreme Court order to resume duties by 5 pm on Tuesday.
"You will, no doubt, appreciate and agree that as a law-abiding citizen, it is everyone's bounden duty to adhere to these directions. Unfortunately, it has not been adhered to so far," Pant wrote.

He added that the state government hoped the doctors would return to work and provide necessary care to the public.
Despite the invitation, the junior doctors set few pre-conditions for talks.
"There are several points that need to be discussed before we decide whether to accept the invitation to Nabanna or not," one of the doctors said.
Around 5:23 PM, the agitating doctors said the delegation must include at least 30 representatives as several medical colleges and hospitals are involved in the agitation.
"We want the discussion to be held in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and be telecast live. We want at least 30 representatives as this movement is spread across various medical colleges and hospitals," a member of the junior doctors' forum said at a press conference.
The doctors said even if they go to the meeting, "they will attend it without any pre-conclusion."

"If we attend the meeting, we will come back and discuss it with our friends and then announce our decision," the junior doctor said.
In a separate communication earlier in the day, the agitating doctors reached out to Banerjee, requesting a meeting that could be held "anytime and anywhere," provided it is streamed live.
The doctors have been protesting outside Swathya Bhavan, the state health department headquarters, demanding the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the state health secretary, the director of health education, and the director of health services.
They also called for enhanced security measures for women health professionals and the suspension of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital, along with others allegedly involved in tampering with evidence.
The protest has entered its 33rd day as the doctors continue to demand justice for Abhaya, the postgraduate trainee whose body was discovered at RG Kar Hospital on August 9.
A civic volunteer was arrested the following day in connection with the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting the probe under a Calcutta High Court order.
The junior doctors have emphasised the need for transparency in the ongoing investigation and have called for better security measures in hospitals and government healthcare centres. They have also demanded a more democratic representation in official bodies to address the threats and issues faced by healthcare professionals.
As the situation remains tense, all eyes are on the state government and the medical community to see if a resolution can be reached through the proposed dialogue.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

