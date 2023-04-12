close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt asks Maharashtra to buy vaccines to meet demand amid rising cases

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Haryana are some of the states to have brought back fresh Covid-19 protocol, especially the mask mandate

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Maharashtra is among the states with the highest number of daily Covid cases. India registered 7,830 new Covid-19 cases, highest in over seven months, and 16 deaths, according to the health ministry data released on Wednesday

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre has asked the Maharashtra government to buy vaccines to meet any supply shortages, as many people are queuing up for the booster dose amid a steep rise in cases. Official sources said since vaccines are available in the market, states were free to procure them according to their requirement. 
Maharashtra is among the states with the highest number of daily Covid cases. India registered 7,830 new Covid-19 cases, highest in over seven months, and 16 deaths, according to the health ministry data released on Wednesday. 

Health ministry sources also said the current rise in cases may continue for another 10-12 days before the trend starts subsiding, but there was no cause for worry since severity and hospitalisations were low. Even with the current surge, the Centre does not have any plans to make masks mandatory yet. “We may be in the endemic stage... We do not want to create any panic among people. We are asking those who have comorbidities to get their booster dose,” a senior government official said. 
Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Haryana are some of the states to have brought back fresh Covid-19 protocol, especially the mask mandate.
 
A health ministry official also said there was no need for a fourth dose of Covid vaccine, and the third dose, too, is to be taken by those who are senior citizens or have certain comorbidities which make them more vulnerable. 
Only 441 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the country on Tuesday, health ministry data showed. The increase in the number of cases, the health ministry official said, is also due to an increase in the number of tests. On Tuesday for instance, 214,242 tests were conducted in the country. 

Also Read

Covid-19: Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine gets govt nod as booster shot

Bharat Biotech gets nasal vaccine nod for use as mix-match booster

Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise

India's nasal vaccine not for those who have taken booster: NTAGI chairman

As Covid cases spike in India again, IMA lists 3 possible reasons for rise

Chinese buildup close to Doklam plateau a grave security threat: Congress

ED makes 'false cases' under political pressure: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Don't use interim orders on service charge to mislead consumers: Delhi HC

Delhi HC upholds notifications imposing GST on Ola, Uber auto rides

Mandaviya to meet representatives of e-pharmacies soon, plan regulations

undefined
Topics : Coronavirus Vaccine | Maharashtra | Vaccine

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon