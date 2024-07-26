Business Standard
Govt considering potato imports from Bhutan amid rising prices, lower yield

The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare's first advance estimate indicates that potato production is projected to be around 58.99 million tonnes this year

Potato

Despite a favourable comparison with last year, food inflation has soared to 7.5 per cent, largely due to the ongoing high prices of vegetables

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

The government is considering allowing potato imports from Bhutan due to expected high prices resulting from lower domestic production, according to a report by The Economic Times. The news report quoted a senior government official saying imports from other countries are also being explored.
 
Soon, Indian traders will be permitted to import small quantities of potatoes. The decision follows weather-related damages in major producing states such as West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, which have negatively impacted this year’s production and driven prices up.
 
Despite a favourable comparison with last year, food inflation has soared to 7.5 per cent, largely due to the ongoing high prices of vegetables. The combined inflation for tomatoes, onions, and potatoes has reached 48.4 per cent, with onions and potatoes being the main contributors, the news report said.
 
It quoted an agricultural analyst as saying, “Prices of potatoes are expected to be firm for the next few months.”
 
The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare’s first advance estimate indicates that potato production is projected to be around 58.99 million tonnes this year, down from around 60.14 million tonnes last year.
 
Heatwaves affecting vast regions of the country have driven up the prices of various green vegetables, leading consumers to turn to potatoes instead. During the 2022-23 period, India imported fresh or chilled potatoes worth $1.02 million, primarily from neighbouring countries such as Bhutan and Nepal, as well as from Brazil and Mozambique, the report said.
 
The Central Potato Research Institute has advised potato farmers nationwide to be vigilant for late blight disease, a fungal infection, due to shifting weather conditions.
 

Last year, the government permitted the import of potatoes from Bhutan without a licence until June 2024. India, the world’s second-largest potato producer after China, yielded 55 million tonnes last year, while Ukraine and the United States ranked third and fourth, respectively, in potato production.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

