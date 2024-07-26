Kanwar Yatra order issued to avoid communal flare-ups: UP govt tells SC

The UP government mandated shop owners along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names prominently. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Uttar Pradesh government has defended its controversial Kanwar Yatra order in court, stating that the directive was issued to ensure a peaceful and orderly pilgrimage.

This comes after several petitions opposed the state government’s order mandating shop owners along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names prominently.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a detailed submission to the Supreme Court, the UP government stated that the order was issued after multiple complaints were received from Kanwariyas regarding confusion caused by the names of shops and eateries.

Kanwar Yatra order: UP govt’s response

Defending the order, the UP government, according to a Live Law report, said, “Even small confusions regarding the kind of food Kanwariyas are served have the potential to hurt their religious sentiments and cause flare-ups, especially in a communally sensitive area like Muzaffarnagar.”

It added, “Past incidents have shown that misunderstandings regarding the type of food being sold have led to tensions and disturbances. The directives are a proactive measure to avoid such situations.”

The UP government’s submission also noted that the yatra is an arduous journey “where some Kanwariyas, that is, the Dak Kanwariyas, do not even stop to rest once the Kanwar is on their shoulders”. It went on to add, “There are sacred features of the pilgrimage, such as the fact that the Kanwar, once filled with holy Gangajal, is not to be kept on the ground; nor under the shadow of the gular tree. It may also be noted that a Kanwaria embarks on the yatra after years of preparation.”

Earlier, the Supreme Court, in its order staying the UP government directive, had said, “We deem it appropriate to pass an interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the impugned directives. In other words, food sellers (including dhaba owners, restaurants, food and vegetable sellers, hawkers, etc.) may be required to display the kind of food that they are serving to the Kanwariyas. But they must not be forced to display the name/ identity of the owners and the employees.”

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage where devotees of Lord Shiva, known as Kanwariyas, travel (primarily on foot) to fetch holy water from the Ganges River. This year, the yatra began on 22 July, the first Monday of the ‘Sawan’ month, with devotees across the nation starting their pilgrimage.