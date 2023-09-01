Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

Govt exempts LPG imports from agriculture cess effective September 1

The government had in July imposed a 15 per cent agri cess on imports of these goods

Delivery man transports LPG cylinders on a cart

Delivery man transports LPG cylinders (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has exempted imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane from 15 per cent agri cess with effect from Friday.
The government had in July imposed a 15 per cent agri cess on imports of these goods.
The Finance Ministry in a notification said that imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane have been fully exempted from Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess (AIDC) effective September 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

G-7 nation agrees to accelerate phase- out of unabated fossil fuels

In line with new govt rules, Reliance re-auctions gas from its KG-D6 block

North Macedonia's foreign minister calls his first India visit significant

US NSF invested $150 mn in India in last 5 years through 200 projects

Treasury Secretary Yellen will participate in G20 Leaders' Summit: US

Vikram lander's ILSA payload records natural event on lunar surface: Isro

NDMC installed 1200 small LED panels on electric poles ahead of G20 Summit

Topics : LPG cylinder price Ministry Of Agriculture Petroleum sector Clean energy development

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon