Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

Treasury Secretary Yellen will participate in G20 Leaders' Summit: US

On her fourth visit to India in 10 months, Secretary Yellen will focus on strengthening the global economy and supporting low and middle-income countries by advancing the MDB

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 7:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet L Yellen will participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit from September 7 to September 10 in New Delhi, the White House (WH) said.
On her fourth visit to India in 10 months, Secretary Yellen will focus on strengthening the global economy and supporting low and middle-income countries by advancing the Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) evolution, debt restructuring, and the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT).
"Secretary Yellen will continue to build momentum for the collective effort that she helped launched last October to evolve the multilateral development banks so the MDBs have the right vision, incentives, operational models and financing capacity to address critical global priorities like combatting climate change, addressing pandemics and global health security, and tackling fragility and conflict," the WH said in a release on Thursday.
Treasury estimates that the MDBs as a system could unlock USD 200 billion over the next decade just from the measures already being implemented or under deliberation as part of this process - with the potential for even more if MDBs undertake some of the longer-term and more complex recommendations in the G20 Capital Adequacy Framework report, including on callable capital, according to the official release.
While in New Delhi, Secretary Yellen will continue to rally "America's partners to maintain our collective economic support for Ukraine, including through contributions from across our coalition." She will also highlight the importance of imposing severe costs on Russia and mitigating global spillovers, the release said.
"Secretary Yellen and our partners will work to address the consequences of Russia's unprovoked war to global growth and poverty reduction, including through the price cap, which has been achieving its dual goals of reducing Russian revenue while keeping global energy prices stable, as well as efforts to strengthen global food security through the MDBs, leveraging multilateral tools such as the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP), and working towards a successful replenishment of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)," the White House release said.

Also Read

Janet Yellen's China trip offers economic guardrails in tense rivalry

Treasury Secy Janet Yellen is making a long-awaited trip to China this week

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

'No good option' except lifting debt limit: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

US-China ties on 'surer footing' after critical trip, says Janet Yellen

Country Garden reports $7.1 bn loss, on verge of financial collapse: Report

Suicide attack by TTP militant in northwest Pakistan kills 9 soldiers: ISPR

US proposes rule to mandate background checks for more firearms dealers

Pakistan's poll body pledges to hold general elections by mid-February

UBS Group begins $10 billion cuts, to fire 3,000 Swiss staffers: Report

"Finally, Secretary Yellen will continue to deepen the US' bilateral relationship with India. During her visit, Secretary Yellen will further this relationship by engaging with Indian counterparts and the Indian people to discuss common priorities like expanding our bilateral economic ties - as she discussed in remarks last November in New Delhi - and by cooperating on global challenges," it said.
Secretary Yellen will also participate in engagements on the margins of the G20 and will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts. "Additionally, she will join the President for several of his engagements on the margins of the meetings," the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Janet Yellen US Treasury G20 summit G20

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon