NDMC installed 1200 small LED panels on electric poles ahead of G20 Summit

The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, last year

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
In preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has installed 1200 small LED panels on its electric poles and also, revamped 250 electric boxes, a civic body official informed on Thursday.
Satish Upadhyay, Vice Chairman, NDMC, said that recognizing the importance of creating an aesthetically pleasing environment, NDMC took up this ambitious project not only to enhance the urban landscape but also to contribute to the G20 Summit in a meaningful way.
As a result, he said, electrical boxes that needed a fresh coat of paint have been transformed into vibrant displays of creativity and culture.
He said that these eye-catching LED panels are no ordinary installation. "They are adorned with messages, images and photographs depicting Indian culture, animals, artifacts etc. Additionally, the G20 logo is displayed, symbolizing India's role as the G20 Chair for this year. This thoughtful integration of the scenery adds a touch of grandeur to the cityscape and creates a captivating effect of illumination for passers-by at night," the senior official said.
Upadhyay said that the New Delhi Municipal Council remains committed to a wide range of initiatives in line with the overarching goal of ensuring the grand success of the G20 Summit.
"This commitment is a testimony to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose strategic direction has set the stage for an impressive and memorable G20 gathering," he added.

The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

