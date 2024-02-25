Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt finalises funding mechanism for battery energy storage system project

The minister said when we have extra solar energy during the day and extra wind energy during the evening, the energy would go waste in the absence of adequate storage system

R K Singh

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh has finalised the mechanism for deployment of funds for various projects to develop battery energy storage systems in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh has finalised the mechanism for deployment of funds for various projects to develop battery energy storage systems in the country.
Battery energy storage systems (BESS) will ensure round-the-clock supply of renewable energy.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The minister chaired a meeting on February 22 to finalise the structure for operationalising the scheme of viability gap funding for development of BESS with the capacity of 4,000 megawatthours (MWh), an official statement said on Sunday.
Officials from the power ministry and those from Central Electricity Authority, Solar Energy Corporation of India, Grid India, and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd. (NVVN) were present in the meeting.
Addressing the officials, Singh said that the government will encourage setting up of BESS capacity through a viability gap funding scheme to meet the fast-growing needs of power demand as well as energy transition.
The minister said when we have extra solar energy during the day and extra wind energy during the evening, the energy would go waste in the absence of adequate storage system. It was discussed that the BESS should be able to deliver electricity during the period of peak demand while at the same time stabilizing the grid, the statement said.
Besides, the ministry also discussed various sites in states rich in renewable energy as potential locations for setting up storage systems in order to get maximum benefit.

Also Read

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2023: All details inside

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

Rooftop solar potential could be critical to energy transition in India

India vs Australia final: Odd similarities between 2 World Cup grand finale

India among five major global economies in race to reach net-zero

PM Modi launches microbiology lab, 17 food testing vehicles for Assam

Excise case: Kavitha to skip CBI summons sent to 'suspects' under CrPC

Amended surrogacy law expected to boost market potential, say experts

President Murmu to inaugurate 'Purple Fest' for people with disabilities

PM Modi has ended politics of casteism, corruption and dynasty: Amit Shah

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : R K Singh Power ministry renewable energy solar energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon