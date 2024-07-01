Business Standard
Govt fully committed to improving health infra: PM Modi on Doctor's Day

July 1 is observed as the National Doctor's Day to commemorate Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned doctor who served as West Bengal chief minister too

On the occasion of Doctor's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government is fully committed to improving the health infrastructure in India. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On the occasion of Doctor's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government is fully committed to improving the health infrastructure in India and ensuring doctors get the widespread respect they deserve.
July 1 is observed as the National Doctor's Day to commemorate Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned doctor who served as West Bengal chief minister too, and whose birth and death anniversary fall on this day.
In a post on X, Modi said, "Greetings on #Doctors Day. This is a day to honour the incredible dedication and compassion of our healthcare heroes. They can navigate the most challenging complexities with remarkable skill."
 
"Our Government is fully committed to improving the health infrastructure in India and ensuring doctors get the widespread respect they deserve," he said.
In another post on X, the prime minister hailed chartered accountants for their "vital role" in shaping the country's economic landscape.
 
"Happy Chartered Accountants Day! CAs play a vital role in shaping our economic landscape. Their expertise and strategic insights are beneficial for businesses and individuals alike," Modi said.
"They also contribute significantly to economic growth and stability. They are equally integral to our financial well-being," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi doctors doctors in India Indian healthcare

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

