NTA releases NEET re-test results, revises rank list of 1,563 candidates

The retest was held on June 23 after a controversy erupted regarding the awarding of grace marks to certain students

The NTA in a public notice June 30 also declared the revision of the rank of all candidates who appeared in the exam.

ANI
Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) retest held on June 23, for 1563 candidates.
The NTA in a public notice June 30 also declared the revision of the rank of all candidates who appeared in the exam. The retest was held on June 23 after a controversy erupted regarding the awarding of grace marks to certain students.
The notice further stated that the revised scorecards of all the candidates of the NEET UG 2024 exam, including the 1563 candidates who appeared for the retest on June 23 would be hosted on the website.
Earlier, amid the ongoing row over the NEET-UG exam, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shazia Ilmi on June 30 said that the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has taken moral responsibility for the issue and that an investigation is being carried out.
"Investigation is being carried out in this matter and we need to hold serious deliberations instead of political stunts or playing a blame game. This is a serious issue and we see that the student community and their parents are affected because of this," she said.
The NEET UG examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5, 2024 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities in the country, 14 cities abroad and with 23 lakh candidates appearing for the examination.

The results was declared on June 4, which immediately caused a hue and cry with aspirants raising multiple issues. An unprecedented 67 candidates had achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720 led to widespread protests in the country.
The Supreme Court ruled that the "grace marks" awarded to some students should be scrapped and provided the affected candidates with the option to either take a re-test or retain their original scores, excluding the grace marks.
The Central Government announced a high-level committee, headed by former ISRO chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, to look into the functioning and fair conduct of examinations by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The seven-member committee will submit its report in two months.
The CBI took over the investigation of NEET-UG following the discovery of evidence of a paper leak by investigators in Bihar and on June 23 registered a criminal case on the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam. the probe agency has formed special teams to look into the matter.
As per the agency's FIR, certain "isolated incidents" occurred in a few states during the conduct of the NEET (UG) 2024 examination, which was held on May 5.
On June 27, the CBI arrested two accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case. Previously CBI arrested two people from Bihar's Patna in connection
The CBI took over the investigation of NEET UG following the discovery of evidence of a paper leak by investigators in Bihar.
On June 27, the CBI arrested two accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case from Jharkhand.
Previously, the central probe agency arrested two people from Patna in Bihar in connection with the case.

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

