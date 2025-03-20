Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt identifies 15 out of 1,337 stations for redevelopment on PPP model

Govt identifies 15 out of 1,337 stations for redevelopment on PPP model

Project formulation is a complex and iterative process requiring optimization and specific details regarding PPP cannot be given at this stage, Vaishnaw said

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Presently 15 stations have been identified for development on PPP model, Vaishnaw said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ministry of Railways explored various models to redevelop stations and presently 15 stations out of 1,337 have been identified for redevelopment on public-private partnership model, the government has informed the Lok Sabha.

Responding to questions, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply on Wednesday said that Rani Kamalapati station in Madhya Pradesh has been developed and commissioned under PPP model.

DMK member C N Annadurai asked the number of railway stations identified for redevelopment under the PPP model and the total investment proposed and received so far under the said model for station redevelopment.

Annadurai also wanted to know the list of private entities involved in these projects and the criteria for their selection and the financial model being followed, including revenue-sharing mechanisms between the government and private players among various other issues related to the PPP model.

 

Project formulation is a complex and iterative process requiring optimization and specific details regarding PPP cannot be given at this stage, Vaishnaw said.

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Anticipated cost of connecting Kargil with railways Rs 1.31 trn: Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Collective efforts helped us run over 16k trains for Mahakumbh: Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines steps to prevent stampedes, improve crowd control

Lal Bahadur Shastri and Nitish Kumar are the only two railway ministers who resigned after rail tragedies

On moral ground: Railway ministers who resigned after train tragedies

stampede, NDLS stampede

Govt should accept that wrong announcement was made: Ex-Railway Minister

The railway minister added that so far, 1,337 stations have been identified under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' for redevelopment of stations and the ministry has explored various models of development of stations including PPP.

Presently 15 stations have been identified for development on PPP model, Vaishnaw said.

He added that the station redevelopment scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.

According to Vaishnaw, this scheme involves preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, among other things.

PPP projects have additional aspects of business and financing issues. Rani Kamalapati station in the state of Madhya Pradesh has been developed and commissioned under PPP model, Vaishnaw said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala becomes first Indian state to establish senior citizens commission

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

LIVE news: Madras HC directs ED not to proceed further with Tasmac case

Virendra Sachdeva

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to be implemented after Budget: Delhi BJP chief

Corruption, bribe

UP Invest CEO Abhishek Prakash suspended over allegations of corruption

Disha Salian, Aaditya Thackeray

Disha Salian case: Amid protest, Aaditya Thackeray says will reply in court

Topics : Railway Minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon