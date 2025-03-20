Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kerala becomes first Indian state to establish senior citizens commission

Kerala becomes first Indian state to establish senior citizens commission

Hailing the law enacted on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said this new commission would focus on protecting the rights, welfare, and rehabilitation of the elderly

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Vijayan further said the commission would act as a driving force not only in enhancing elderly welfare more effectively but also in ensuring their active participation in the creation of a New Kerala. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala has become the first state in India to pass a law creating a commission for senior citizens, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

Hailing the law enacted on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said this new commission would focus on protecting the rights, welfare, and rehabilitation of the elderly.

"The LDF government is implementing policies that wholeheartedly embrace senior citizens. Kerala, which ranks first in the country in elderly welfare, is setting another example in this field.

"To strengthen the initiatives launched for senior citizens since the previous government's tenure, the state is now establishing the country's first-ever Senior Citizens Commission. As a step towards this, the Kerala Legislative Assembly passed the Kerala State Senior Citizens Commission Bill yesterday (Wednesday)," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

 

He said that with the establishment of this commission, "we will be able to ensure the rehabilitation, security, and welfare" of senior citizens more effectively.

Also Read

ASHA workers in Kerala

ASHA workers begin indefinite hunger strike outside Kerala Secretariat

ASHA workers in Kerala

ASHA workers intensify agitation in Kerala laying siege to Secretariat

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CSR scam: 1,343 cases registered, 6 persons nabbed, says CM Vijayan

PremiumKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala's central tax share has halved from 10th to 15th FC: Vijayan

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Drug menace: Congress demands disbanding of SFI, targets Pinarayi Vijayan

"The commission will prioritise addressing the hardships faced by the elderly, including neglect, exploitation, and loneliness. It will be responsible for providing the necessary guidelines to tackle these issues," Vijayan said.

Additionally, the commission will take the lead in implementing initiatives to utilise the skills of senior citizens for the benefit of society.

Vijayan further said the commission would act as a driving force not only in enhancing elderly welfare more effectively but also in ensuring their active participation in the creation of a New Kerala.

"It is the responsibility of the state to safeguard the well-being of senior citizens, and the government is committed to fulfilling this duty with utmost excellence," the CM added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

LIVE news: Madras HC directs ED not to proceed further with Tasmac case

Virendra Sachdeva

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to be implemented after Budget: Delhi BJP chief

Corruption, bribe

UP Invest CEO Abhishek Prakash suspended over allegations of corruption

Disha Salian, Aaditya Thackeray

Disha Salian case: Amid protest, Aaditya Thackeray says will reply in court

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Farmers' protest: Traffic resumes at Shambhu border, Khanauri set to open

Topics : Kerala Elderly population elderly healthcare elderly people in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon