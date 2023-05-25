Govt issues new rules for SPG; ADG to head special force that guards PM

The Special Protection Group (SPG), the force that handles the security of the prime minister, will now be handled by an officer not less than the rank of an additional director general belonging to the Indian Police Service while junior officers will be appointed on deputation for an initial period of six years.

These parameters were fixed through a new set of rules released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday under the Special Protection Group Act, 1988 (34 of 1988) through a gazette notification.

According to the notification, the officers of All India Services will be appointed to the SPG on deputation by the central government on the same terms and conditions as applicable to the officers of the corresponding ranks in the central government.

The SPG, as earlier, will have its headquarters in New Delhi and the director shall be appointed by the central government at a level of not less than the additional director general of police from the Indian Police Service, the notification said.

So far, it was headed by an officer of the rank of inspector general while on occasions in the past, the post was elevated to the rank of additional director general. However, there were no fixed rules issued in this effect so far, it said.

Other members of the SPG, except the All India services officers, shall be appointed on deputation for an initial period of six years, according to the notification.

The appointment for the second tenure may be done with the prior approval of the central government for reasons to be recorded, it said.

The general superintendence, direction, command and control, supervision, training, discipline, and administration of the SPG will be vested in the director.

The director of the SPG shall be the functional head and responsible for the implementation of the duties assigned in the Act besides any other duties, orders, and instructions assigned on this behalf by the central government, the notification said.

The manner of providing assistance to the director or member of SPG in terms of provisions contained in the Act shall be specified by the central government through standard operating procedures, it said.