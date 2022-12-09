JUST IN
Measures undertaken to secure nuclear plant systems from cyber-attack: MoS

Security arrangements are in place to secure India's nuclear power plant systems from cyber-attack, said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday

Jitendra Singh MoS for Development of North Eastern Region ( Independent Charge), PMO addresses during a press conference after a cabinet meeting, at the National Media Center in New Delhi.
Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh

Security arrangements are in place to secure India's nuclear power plant systems from cyber-attack, said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said, these security measures include authorization, authentication & access control mechanisms, strict configuration control and surveillance.

The Union Minister said that the nuclear power plant systems are isolated from the internet and are not accessible from the administrative network.

"Several measures have been taken to strengthen Information Security in administrative networks in nuclear power plants like, hardening of internet and administrative intranet connectivity, restriction on removable media, blocking of websites and IPs," he said.

On the issue of the September 2019 cyber-attack on the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, Singh had said that investigations have been carried out by the Computer & Information Security Advisory Group (CISAG) - DAE along with the national agency, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

"The measures implemented based on their recommendations include Physical separation of Intranet & Internet access, Secure virtual browsing terminal for dedicated internet use, secured data transfer provisions requiring authentication are in place, independent security review prior to posting of new web applications and/or change in LAN / Infrastructural architecture, Constitution of a task force for oversight of information security posture, on IT systems in the organisation, etc. and Restricted usage of removable media," he said.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 07:53 IST

