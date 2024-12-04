Business Standard
Govt offers 27 coal blocks in fresh round of auction beginning Thursday

Coal

In this round, 20 coal mines will be offered for bidding, comprising 10 fully explored and 10 partially explored blocks. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

The government will offer 27 coal blocks across various states as it launches the fresh round of commercial mine auction on Thursday.

Union Minister of coal and mines G Kishan Reddy will launch the 11th round of commercial coal mine auctions on December 5, an official statement said.

The forthcoming auction offers 27 coal blocks distributed across various states and regions, designed to promote regional economic growth, and create employment opportunities.

"In this round, 20 coal mines will be offered for bidding, comprising 10 fully explored and 10 partially explored blocks.

"Additionally, seven coal mines from the second attempt of round 10 will also be on offer, including four fully explored and three partially explored blocks," the coal ministry said.

 

All these are non-coking coal blocks which are expected to generate annual revenue of approximately Rs 1,446 crore at peak-rated capacity and create around 19,063 employment opportunities.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

