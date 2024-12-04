Business Standard
Home / India News / Stubble burning among causes of Delhi pollution: Officials tell House panel

Stubble burning among causes of Delhi pollution: Officials tell House panel

Several MPs made suggestions to promote greenery in Delhi-NCR, check vehicular emission and dissuade farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from burning paddy straw

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Representative Photo of stubble burning.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is among the main reasons for air pollution in Delhi-NCR and several steps are being taken to encourage farmers to use paddy residue for animal feed and industrial purposes, a top Union environment ministry official told parliamentarians on Wednesday.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Leena Nandan, while making a presentation on air pollution in Delhi-NCR before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, also took suggestions from the MPs to reduce air and water pollution.

Sources said she told the MPs that the government was trying to promote the use of Basmati rice, whose residue is used for animal feed, besides using the paddy straw for industrial purposes.

 

She also listed vehicular emission as another reason for air pollution and said the government was making efforts to promote e-vehicles in the national capital.

Construction activity in the national capital and around was also listed as a reason for the pollution and the secretary said strict measures were being taken to regulate it.

The sources said the secretary told the panel that the average Air Quality Index in Delhi this time was better than reported in previous years.

More From This Section

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Ahead of Assembly polls, Delhi govt allocates more funds for civic work

Bhupendra Patel,Bhupendra,Gujarat CM

Dearness allowance of Gujarat govt employees, pensioners hiked by 3%

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Around 75 tunnel projects worth Rs 49,000 cr under construction: Gadkari

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED attaches over 3 dozen horses worth Rs 4 crore in cyber fraud case

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Smart villages should be built on the line of smart cities: Gadkari

Officials of the ministry and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee were present during the meeting.

Several MPs made suggestions to promote greenery in Delhi-NCR, check vehicular emission and dissuade farmers in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from burning paddy straw.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NASA

News updates: US President-elect Donald Trump picks Jared Isaacman to head Nasa

Pollution, Air pollution

Delhi's Nov PM 2.5 level reaches highest monthly avg in 8 yrs despite Grap

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's air in 'poor' category with AQI of 274; SC retains Grap-IV measures

Pollution, Air pollution

Grap IV hardly enforced? SC questions Delhi govt on air pollution crisis

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to relax Grap-4 restrictions unless AQI shows 'downward trend'

Topics : Stubble burning Delhi air quality air pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon