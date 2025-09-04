Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt plans Bharat NCAP-style safety standards for e-rickshaws: Gadkari

Govt plans Bharat NCAP-style safety standards for e-rickshaws: Gadkari

In 2023, Gadkari launched the Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), which is aimed at improving road safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Addressing the 7th Edition of FICCI Road Safety Awards and Symposium, the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways said road safety is an important issue for the government. Nearly five lakh road accidents occur in the country annually, claiming 180

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is mulling safety standards for e-rickshaws on the lines of Bharat NCAP to enhance road safety measures, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Addressing the 7th Edition of FICCI Road Safety Awards and Symposium, the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways said road safety is an important issue for the government. Nearly five lakh road accidents occur in the country annually, claiming 180K lives.

Of 180K deaths, around 66.4 per cent of people belong to the age group of 18 to 45 years, Gadkari said, stressing awareness towards following traffic rules and assisting accident victims in hospitalisation.

 

"We are also bringing in Bharat NCAP-like standards for e-rickshaws as these are in huge numbers (across the country). We are assessing how we can improve safety in this," he said.

In 2023, Gadkari launched the Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), which is aimed at improving road safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes.

Also Read

accident

Teenager crashes father's car, kills e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Dwarka

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari calls e-rickshaw push his biggest achievement in the past 11 years

e-rickshaw,e rickshaw, electric rickshaw

Over 230k traffic challans issued to e-rickshaw drivers till June 15

Omega Seiki Mobility

Omega Seiki Mobility to give women drivers pink e-autos at lower prices

India vs Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES CAFA Nations Cup: IND 0-0 AFG in 2nd half

Speaking further on road mishaps, he said around 30,000 deaths happen just because of non-usage of helmets, while 16,000 deaths occur due to non-use of seat belts.

Around 3 per cent of the GDP is lost due to road accidents, he added.

The minister also said safety audits have been conducted across various locations in the country to find the cause of the accidents.

"Road accident is a social problem. I accept that the success we got in other areas, we could not get here (road accidents)."  He urged the public to take accident victims to hospitals immediately as early treatment can help save around 50,000 lives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Goods, GST, shopkeeper, Vendor

LIVE news updates: Industry must pass on GST benefits to consumers, says Piyush Goyal

artificial intelligence, AI Models

AI no longer futuristic concept, but central pillar: CII-Protiviti report

Jammu, landslide, floods

Jammu floods: 200 families rescued from flood-hit areas of Srinagar

Security, Manipur Security

Kuki-Zo groups sign peace pact with govt, agree to uphold Manipur's unity

Samir V Kamat,Samir V, DRDO Chairman

DRDO transfers three advanced materials technologies to industry partners

Topics : Nitin Gadkari E-rickshaws indian government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon