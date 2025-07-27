Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 12:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Teenager crashes father's car, kills e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Dwarka

Teenager crashes father's car, kills e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Dwarka

The incident took place around 11.15 am on Friday on the Dwarka Nala Road stretch

accident

Initial findings suggest the car was being driven at a high speed and flipped before colliding with the rickshaw. | Photo: @ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An e-rickshaw driver died after a car being driven by a 16-year-old boy rammed into his three-wheeler in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11.15 am on Friday on the Dwarka Nala Road stretch, they said  The teenage boy was accompanied by his younger sister, a senior police officer said, adding that after losing control, the car overturned and crashed into an oncoming e-rickshaw, critically injuring its 40-year-old driver, a resident of Najafgarh.

"The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to severe head injuries. He was declared unfit to give a statement before he passed away," said a senior police officer.

 

He added that initial findings suggest the car was being driven at a high speed and flipped before colliding with the rickshaw.

The police said the vehicle, a private car owned by the boy's father, was being driven without a valid licence. The minor reportedly took the car out without permission, the officer added.

Also Read

Lifequake: A Story of Hope and Humanity

Lifequake: Tarini Mohan's book about what came after, not miraclespremium

road accidents, accidents, car crash, road safety, motor vehicle bill, motor vehicle act

Over 26,000 dead in road accidents on NHs in first half of 2025: Gadkari

accident

Hit-and-run cases lead to 18% of India's road accident fatalitiespremium

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Pune Porsche crash case: 17-year-old accused to be tried as juvenile

fauja singh

Case registered under relevant sections following Fauja Singh's death

"The impact of the crash left the car overturned on one side of the road, while the e-rickshaw came to a halt diagonally on the opposite side. A forensic crime team visited the scene, and both vehicles were seized for further examination," he said.

A case has been registered under BNS sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 106 (causing death by negligence), the police said.

"The investigation is ongoing. Since the boy is a minor, legal action will be initiated against the father for allowing him to drive the car," the officer added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Historic' FTA with Britain shows world's trust in India: PM Modi

Civil defence mock drills

NALSA launches Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana to aid defence personnel

NCERT

NCERT to create school module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3-12: Report

Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar polls as Independent from Mahua

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India reserves right to retaliate if carbon tax hurts our exports: Goyal

Topics : road accident Delhi E-rickshaws Dwarka Expressway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon