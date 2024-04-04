Govt releases myCGHS iOS app to 'enhance' access to healthcare services

The government has launched the 'myCGHS' app for iOS to provide Central Government Health Scheme beneficiaries access to electronic health records, information, and resources.

The app facilitates a wide range of services, including booking and cancellation of online appointments, accessing reports from CGHS labs, checking medical reimbursement claim status, and locating nearby wellness centres and empanelled hospitals, labs, and dental units among others.

The app was launched on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said the app is an essential leap for CGHS in the realm of healthcare services.

"It empowers CGHS beneficiaries with convenient access to essential healthcare features right at their fingertips. This initiative aligns with the government's vision of leveraging technology to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services," he said.

According to officials, the app features security features like 2-factor authentication and functionality of mPIN ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of users' data, the health ministry said.