ED files prosecution complaint against Ex-DJB official, others under PMLA

In addition to Jagdish Kumar Arora, the complaint has been filed against Anil Kumar Agarwal (sub-contracto); DK Mittal (former employee of NBCC) and NKG Infrastructure Limited (contractor of DJB)

Photo: Agencies

Earlier on Tuesday, the ED attached various immovable and movable properties having a total value of Rs 8.80 crore to former DJB Chief Engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, his wife Alka Arora, among others. Photo: Agencies

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against Jagdish Kumar Arora, the then Chief Engineer of Delhi Jal Board and several others in an alleged money laundering case.
The prosecution complaint was filed before the Special Court on March 28.
In addition to Jagdish Kumar Arora, the complaint has been filed against Anil Kumar Agarwal (sub-contracto); DK Mittal (former employee of NBCC) and NKG Infrastructure Limited (contractor of DJB).
The complaint has been filed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
The PMLA Special Court took cognizance of the Prosecution Complaint on Wednesday.
"ED, Delhi has filed Prosecution Complaint before the Hon'ble Special Court on 28-03-2024 against Jagdish Kumar Arora, the then Chief Engineer, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Tejinder Pal Singh [close associate of Jagdish Kumar Arora], Anil Kumar Agarwal [proprietor of M/s Integral Screw Industries, Sub-Contractor], DK Mittal [the then employee of NBCC] and M/s NKG Infrastructure Limited [Contractor of DJB] in the case of Delhi Jal Board [DJB] under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.," the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement on X.

"The Hon'ble PMLA Special Court has taken cognizance of the Prosecution Complaint on 03-04-2024," it added.
Earlier on Tuesday, the ED attached various immovable and movable properties having a total value of Rs 8.80 crore to former DJB Chief Engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, his wife Alka Arora, among others.
The attached properties also belong to Anil Kumar Aggarwal, proprietor of Integral Screw Industries (sub-contractor) and NKG Infrastructure Limited (contractor of DJB).
ED had earlier conducted search operations on July 24, 2023, and November 17, 2023, which resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents and evidence.
The agency arrested Arora and Anil Kumar Aggarwal on January 31 of this year and both are in judicial custody to date. The prosecution complaint (PC) against Jagdish Kumar Arora, Anil Kumar Aggarwal, and their close associates was filed on March 28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Enforcement Directorate Delhi Jal Board

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

