Govt reports 55% rise to Rs 25,330 cr of narcotics seizures in 2024

Govt reports 55% rise to Rs 25,330 cr of narcotics seizures in 2024

According to the data provided in the statement, seizure of ATS (Amphetamine-Type Stimulants) like Methamphetamine has more than doubled from 34 quintals in 2023 to 80 quintals in 2024

The increase in seizure is the result of 'Bottom to Top' and 'Top to Bottom' approach by the government. | Photo: Pexels

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Narcotics worth over Rs 25,330 crore were seized by various agencies during 2024, an increase of 55 per cent as compared to the seizures made in 2023, an official statement said on Monday.

The action in line with the zero-tolerance policy against drugs of the Centre was undertaken by all law enforcement agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The trend showed that seizure of addictive synthetic drugs, cocaine and pharmaceutical drugs used as psychotropic substances has increased significantly, which are also of much higher value, the statement said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while implementing zero-tolerance policy against drugs, in 2024, all law enforcement agencies across the country, including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), seized narcotics worth approximately ?25,330 crore, which is more than 55% higher compared to the ?16,100 crore worth of drugs seized in 2023," it said.

 

The increase in seizure is the result of 'Bottom to Top' and 'Top to Bottom' approach by the government.

"The Modi government is moving forward with a Whole-of-Government Approach to create a drug-free India," the statement said.

According to the data provided in the statement, seizure of ATS (Amphetamine-Type Stimulants) like Methamphetamine has more than doubled from 34 quintals in 2023 to 80 quintals in 2024.

"Similarly quantity of cocaine seized has also gone up from 292 Kgs in 2023 to 1426 Kgs in 2024.The quantity of seized Mephedrone has also gone up from 688 kgs in 2023 in comparison to 3391 kgs in 2024. Likewise, quantity of Hashish seized has gone up from 34 Quintal in 2023 to 61 Quintal in 2024.The quantity of pharmaceutical drugs which are increasingly being abused as psychotropic substances has gone up from 1.84 crore to 4.69 crore in number (Tablets)," it said.

Topics : Narcotics National database on narcotics crimes Narcotics Control Bureau

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

