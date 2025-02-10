Business Standard

Home / India News / Rlys seeks nuclear energy allocation for trains from NPCIL, Power Ministry

Rlys seeks nuclear energy allocation for trains from NPCIL, Power Ministry

Railways

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Railways has approached the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) and the Ministry of Power for the allocation of nuclear energy to meet its increasing power requirement, the Rajya Sabha was recently informed.

"The power requirement of the Indian Railways (IR) is increasing consistently year on year. IR is exploring all the possible options of energy including nuclear energy.

"IR has been exploring the option of sourcing power from existing as well as upcoming nuclear power plants to meet part of its traction power requirement, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply in the Upper House on February 7.

 

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose raised the issue of use of nuclear energy to supply power to Railways and asked "whether development and advancement has been made in the railway sector to use nuclear energy to reduce usage of fossil fuels to power trains".

Ghose also wanted to know the implications of using nuclear energy as well as its impact on the environment and whether nuclear energy shall be used regularly to supply power to railways.

Responding to the query, Vaishnaw said, Nuclear power being a clean and reliable source of power will help IR in reducing the dependence on fossil fuels, thereby reducing carbon emissions.

He said the Railways has approached NPCIL and Ministry of Power for the allocation of nuclear power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Railway NPCIL Power ministry

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

