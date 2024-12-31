Business Standard

BSF recovers 3 Pakistani drones from border areas in Punjab's Amritsar

The drones were recovered from Rajatal village in Amritsar, Punjab, and were effectively neutralised using advanced technical countermeasures

BSF recovers drones along Punjab border

BSF recovers drones along Punjab border | Image: X

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab recovered three Pakistani drones using "advanced technical countermeasures" along the Punjab border, authorities said.

The drones were recovered from Rajatal village in Amritsar, Punjab, on Monday.

"These drones were effectively neutralised using advanced technical countermeasures, preventing them from being used for narcotics smuggling," the BSF said.

The BSF Punjab Frontier posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on December 30, "In a significant operation today, BSF Punjab troops recovered three Pakistani drones, including two DJI Matrice RTK 350 drones and one DJI Mavic 3 Classic, from Rajatal village along the Punjab border."

 

BSF also shared the pictures of drones on X.

"This achievement highlights BSF Punjab's unwavering commitment to securing the borders and curbing cross-border drug trafficking activities," the BSF added in its post.

Meanwhile, BSF in coordination with the Punjab Police, successfully recovered a heroin consignment as part of its ongoing seizure efforts in the border area of Tarn Taran district, according to a press release from the BSF on Sunday.

Based on input from the BSF intelligence wing, BSF troops, along with the Punjab Police, jointly recovered one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight- 534 grams) from a farming field adjacent to the village Palpate in Tarn Taran district.

The narcotics packet was found wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and an improvised metal wire loop with two luminous sticks was also attached to it.

The reliable information and diligent efforts of the BSF, in coordination with the Punjab Police, successfully thwarted another illicit drone intrusion and smuggling attempt from across the border, the release concluded.

Earlier in the month, BSF, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, recovered a drone and a heroin consignment as part of its ongoing seizure efforts, BSF had said in a press release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

