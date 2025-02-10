Business Standard

Swachh Bharat Mission saved 300K children's lives: Jal Shakti's Patil

Under the government's Open Defecation Free (ODF) policy, around 12 crore toilets have been constructed across the country and 60 crore beneficiaries have benefitted from the scheme so far

The Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), launched on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday ten years ago, marks its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, providing a valuable opportunity to reflect on its achievements and challenges.

He said the Clean India mission and ODF policy is a process in continuity and to take it forward, the Centre is working with state governments.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

The government's Swachh Bharat Mission has helped save lives of three lakh children in the country according to a WHO report, Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

He said under the government's Open Defecation Free (ODF) policy, around 12 crore toilets have been constructed across the country and 60 crore beneficiaries have benefitted from the scheme so far. 

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said the scheme has helped ensure cleanliness and also women safety as now they need not wait till evening for defecating in the open.

 

"In the first five years, 10 crore toilets were constructed. In the second phase another two crore toilets were constructed and a total of 12 crore toilets have now been built. But the total number of beneficiaries under the scheme are 60 crore.

"This has also ensured women safety as women would now not have to wait all day long for going in the open for defecation. A WHO report has stated that due to the clean India campaign, the lives of around 3 lakh children have been saved," the minister said in the upper house.

In his written reply to a starred question, the minister said 16,125 villages have declared themselves ODF-plus (Aspiring-1,497, Rising-558 and Model-14,070) up to February 6, 2025 in Himachal Pradesh.

"Sanitation is a state subject, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation provides financial and technical support to states. Phase II of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) is being implemented during the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26, with the focus on ODF sustainability and to cover all the villages with solid and liquid waste management i.e. converting the villages from ODF to ODF Plus (Model). The scheme is being implemented in rural areas of the country, including in Himachal Pradesh.

Observing that the task of constructing toilets is a continuous process and not a one-time activity, the minister said, "there are continuously new emerging households, migrant households etc. which will require toilets."  He said the construction of new Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) continues to be the first charge on SBM(G) funds under Phase-II of SBM(G) and states are advised continuously to plan for left out toilets and address this gap on priority.

The state, he added, "has prepared Operation & Maintenance (O & M) Policy. Module for functionality of SLWM assets has been developed. States including Himachal Pradesh are directed to convert dysfunctional SLWM assets to functional.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

